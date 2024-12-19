Actress Yvonne Jegede has responded to a fan who watched her role in the movie Thin Line, and wondered if it was former job in real life

The movie star played the role of a call girl and the fan Damilola Mafe hailed the actress for her ability to embody the role

Yvonne spoke about Thin Line and other social media users shared their takes about her roles other movies

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has shared what she felt after a fan Damilola Mafe hailed her ability to interpret the role of a call girl in the cinema movie Thin Line.

Damilola asked Yvonne if she was a call girl before she joined the movie industry because she played the role perfectly. In her response, the movie star said she just woke up, picked up her phone, and the fan's post was the first thing she saw.

While she thought she was being dragged for what she didn't know, she later understood that Dami was speaking about her role in Thin Line. She thanked the fan for the review and noted that the movie is an all-round beautiful story.

Thin Line was produced by actress Mercy Aigbe and it features other celebs including Uzor Arukwe, Uche Montana, and Ibrahim Yekini aka Itele d Icon, among others.

See the fan and Yvonne's posts below:

Reactions as Yvonne Jegede replies fan

Legit.ng bas compiled some of the reactions as Yvonne Jegede reacts to a fan who commented on her call girl role in Thin Line below:

@yasminobadaki:

"Damilola you sef don patronize dem before to know how dem Dey take do their business."

@haddyglams:

"She is a good actress. There's no character she can't deliver."

@zee_s_samuel"

"No offense. When you sabi your work well. Ready for questions and answer. It’s all love."

@benicus_baddie:

"How did you know she acted it well if you’re not in the game?"

@kalos_homes

"She acts every roll perfectly, lol. Have you watch her acting a nagging wife lol one will think she nags for a living."

@ucheogbodo:

"E dey body."

