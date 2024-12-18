Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has drawn the attention of Nigerians over her skills as an actress

A behind-the-scenes footage of the celebrated actress on a movie set made the rounds on social media

Several netizens had things to say about Funke Akindele’s display on set, with some of them commending her

Award-winning Nigerian actress Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele is making headlines after a video of her on a movie set went viral on the internet.

In the trending video, the movie star was on the set of her Everybody Loves Jenifa movie and she was seen acting a crying role.

Behind-the-scenes video of Funke Akindele on Everybody Loves Jenifa set stirs reactions. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

The movie star was in character as she shed real tears and appeared devastated by something that had happened.

The people in the background mentioned something, and Funke Akindele quickly switched characters.

See the video below:

Fans react to video of Funke Akindele on film set

Funke Akindele’s candid expression in the viral behind-the-scenes video drew the attention of many movie lovers on the internet.

Several of them praised the star’s talent as an actress, while her display amused others. Read some of their comments below:

oluwadamilare_olayinka1:

“She Dey cry true true . Omo is mood . I love this woman.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Let me give her some more flowers.”

Its_motun:

“This woman 😍.”

officialbibiaduke_:

“Our own cookie lion 😍.”

Christyfrancistender:

“My dearest Aunty Funke ❤️❤️❤️I love her.”

Finura__beauty:

“Na why we Dey call am GOAT !!! 😂”

niyi_obinrin:

“Omoo😂😂😂.”

Akemisolaoa:

“The Switch😮😂😂😂.”

Everything_by_limat:

“This woman 😂”

roseline0532:

“God bless you mama everybody loves jenifa ❤️❤️.”

edith_brownskin:

“The switch was swift 😂.”

jaeda_01:

“😂😂 I no sure I fit act, I go just Dey laugh.”

Majesty_02.14:

“My WOMAN!!!!! 🙌🙌🙌.”

Olukogabeebah:

“She has always paid her dues… acting or not..”

Patricksarahene:

“😂😂😂😂😂 actors dey try abeg.”

Falz speaks about Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz addressed his relationship with Funke Akindele while granting an interview.

He said Akindele approached him a few years ago to be part of the cast of Jenifa's Diary.

Falz praised the moviemaker for her good qualities and disclosed that he had never met anyone like her in the Nigerian movie industry.

