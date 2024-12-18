Nollywood’s very own Charles Okocha, also known as “Igwe 2Pac”, wedded recently and has continued to disturb the timelines ever since

The comic actor shared a new video online with his wife and other people in the cut, where he made promises to her

The video melted the hearts of social media users, while others found it a tad bit hilarious, as his wife gushed over him

Charles Okocha, one of Nollywood's dramatic actors, is in the news again after he posted a new video with his wife on social media.

The comic actor was seen at what appears to be the airport with his wife as they walked with their luggage.

Charles Okocha's romantic gesture to his new wife spurs online reaction.

However, he went further and kept on repeating that he kisses the grounds that she walks on and even worships it. The other men in the video offered him back up and echoed his words while his wife blushed.

Charles' wife appeared to be enjoying the attention as she smiled and giggled while he continued his display and later carried her in his arms.

Charles' caption reads:

"@mimi_okocha I kiss the ground you walk on, matter of fact I worship the ground you walk on ❤."

See his post below:

Fans react to Charles Okocha's post

Read some reactions below:

@diblessofficial:

"The problem is not Charles the problem is the hyped man 😂."

@donwilly01_:

"Don’t pity for her oooooo, She knows what she Married !! Wifey !! 🙌."

@walteranga:

"Love truly is a beautiful thing 👌👌👌👌👌👌 just find the right madman or woman that can stand ur vibe and the rest is history!!! I love dem both."

@queenbella23_:

"God I want a man that’ll show me off to the world like this🤭🥰."

@emmychris_vocalz_:

"Who go love me like this 😫🥹 She legit signed up for this 😂🤣❤️."

@udkukik:

"Please what is the name of this type of love?😂😂😂."

@uwaoma82:

"This lady don enter am for Charles hand 😂😂😂."

Video from Charles Okocha’s wedding emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that beautiful scenes from Nollywood actor Charles Okocha's church wedding emerged on social media.

In the video that circulated online, the actor and his bride, who wore a white gown, were potted showing their dance moves alongside family members.

The video further left several netizens confused, as many remain sceptical about Charles Okocha's wedding.

