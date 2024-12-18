Nigerian billionaire's wife Regina Daniels is living her best life as she continues to enjoy her vacation abroad

The actress made a stop at the monumental Hollywood, sharing her big dreams and desires with her fans

The post from the mother-of-two ignited comments from her fans, with some praising her and others throwing shades

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels caused several tongues to wag on social media after she posted a new photo on her official Instagram page as she vacations abroad.

Regina, who is married to Senator Ned Nwoko, shared a photo of herself in Hollywood as she disclosed her desire to feature in foreign movies.

Regina Daniels dreams big as she desires to be in Hollywood movies. Credit: @regina.daniels

The actress has been acting since her childhood and has made a name for herself in the Nigerian movie scene, having featured in hundreds of movies.

Her next big dream eyeballs the big leagues, such as acting in foreign movies, which she shared with her fans on her Instagram page.

In her caption, she stated that anything was possible:

"Dreaming big and reaching beyond the stars! Because in Hollywood, anything is possible ✨🎬 #Manifestingmyhollywooddream."

See her post below:

Regina's post triggered a mix of reactions as online users shared their hot takes via her comment section.

Nigerians react to Regina Daniels' post

Read some reactions below:

@tutuelsie:

"How do people go on vacation without the love of their life?"

@aj_ella:

"Omg😍 this could be anybody's dream come true🙌🤍."

@brightumez:

"Delta state constituency allowance money."

@officiall__fav:

"If truly I no love you 😍make l die 🙌🙌 keep winning..my crush ❤️."

@chioma_nwaoha:

"So pretty 😍… Hollywood , my bucket list too 🔥🔥."

@misj.ugoh:

"You made the right decision Regina.. Merry Christmas ."

@mary_lee_creations:

"And y’all are asking why she married her choice? You must be joking, i wish I have a mother like Regina’s mother that will push me to the sky 😂."

Regina Daniels flaunts multi-billion-naira garage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, talented Nigerian actress Regina Daniels got the attention of netizens with her luxury lifestyle.

The billionaire wife showed off a rare video of her and her husband's multi-billion-naira garage.

Following that, the movie star went on to ask her fans and followers to guess which of the rides she stepped out with.

