American singer Mariah Carey announced the death of her mother, Patricia and sister, Alison, on the same day

Mariah Carey, who shared how heartbroken she was over the incident, recalled her last moment with her mother

The American star's fans and supporters, including those in Nigeria, have taken to social media to mourn with her

It is a tragic moment for renowned American singer, record producer and actress Mariah Carey after she announced the passing of her mum, Patricia, and sister, Alison, on the same day.

Mariah, who turned 55 this year, made this known in a statement on Monday, August 26, but did not share details on the causes of their death or the specific date.

Maria Carey recalls last moment with her mum.

Source: Instagram

The singer expressed her sadness, stating that her heart is broken over the loss of her mother and her sister on the same day.

She was, however, grateful to have shared a special moment with her mum before her demise.

In her words:

"My heart is broken that I have lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I was blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

Nigerians mourn with Mariah Carey

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and wellwishers, read them below:

bella777666:

"This is so sad."

Johnny Chyke:

"That’s really sad."

TaiwoMuyiwa3:

"She need all the love she can get at this difficult time."

onlineguru__:

"oh wow! That’s a huge tragedy may God give her the fortitude to bear the loss."

mpiredivine:

"Really sad and heartbreaking. Wishing her comfort and may their souls rest in peace."

Jay_Official_:

"I can definitely relate to how she feels rn. Lost my dad and mom at the same time too."

