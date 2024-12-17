A man has called people's attention to something he noted during Ademola Lookman's address after being awarded the Confederation of African Football's Men's Player of The Year

According to the man, it was his highlight of the night, and he hailed Lookman's parents for doing a fantastic job.

The 27-year-old became the seventh Nigerian to clinch the CAF Men's Player of the Year award for his impressive form over the last 12 months

An X user, @Letter_to_Jack, has shared a heartwarming observation about Ademola Lookman's speech after winning the CAF Player of The Year Award at a ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday, December 16.

During his address after receiving the award, Lookman spoke to the audience in Yoruba.

“E kale Nigeria, mo n kii gbo gbo yin. E shey, Modupe. (Good evening Nigeria. I greet every one of you; thank you, I appreciate.)," he said.

@Letter_to_Jack described the moment as his highlight of the night and hailed Lookman's parents for doing a fantastic job. The X user wrote:

"Highlight of last night was Ademola Lookman speaking Yoruba on the biggest, most memorable night of his life and career so far.

"Born and raised in London but he knows how fortunate he is to be Yoruba.

"Shout out to his parents for the amazing job."

Watch the video of Ademola Lookman below:

Reactions trail Ademola Lookman's speech

@Kolly22 said:

"While some inconsequential !diots will be telling their unfortunate self how they regret being Yoruba."

@citizengabu said:

"He should have also added some pidgin to his flow for we the nationalists."

@RealOwoseni said:

"The Yoruba speaking at his acceptance speech dey gimme joy seh. Like I was not even expecting it."

@IdrisAOni1 said:

"His Yorùbá is very good for a foreign-born Yorùbá boy. This is really good. Kudos to his parents for preserving the culture. It's beautiful to see."

@evanesce_01 said:

"One day, we will attend to the topic, on how Serie A has favoured Nigerians to this award."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman had shared a heartfelt moment with his father after winning the Payer of The Year award.

PSG reacts to Lookman's win over Hakimi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) had reacted to Ademola Lookman's CAF Player of The Year award win over Achraf Hakimi.

The 27-year-old forward beat the PSG defender to the top prize after an exceptional year for the Super Eagles and Atalanta.

Lookman was also the only African on this year's men's Ballon d'Or shortlist, finishing 14th overall and bagging a Globe Soccer Award nomination.

