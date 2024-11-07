Seyi Law has shared how he was delivered from being monitored by someone who gifted him shoes in 2016

He noted that he had a vigil and God told him about the gift, he and his wife had to take actions and they saw results

The comedian also shared how he used to doubt people who said God spoke to them but that situation changed his mindset

Comedian Lawrence Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has opened up on how someone gifted him shoes and they were used to monitor him spiritually.

He said he had a vigil on March 2, 2016, and God told him about the item used to monitor him in his home. His wife had to take out the shoes and burnt them.

Seyi Law shares how he was monitored with shoes in his home. Image credit: @seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law revealed that before that incident, he usually doubted people who said God spoke to them. He recalled how on March 3, 2016, a voice told him to write down what he heard and one of them was that his wife was pregnant. That word later came to pass and they had a daughter.

The funnyman noted that on his daughter's dedication, a prophet confirmed that whatever the person was used to monitor him in his home has been taken away. Consequently, the person never stepped foot into his house again. He also thanked comedian-turned-pastor Woli Arole for being a spiritual support.

Seyi Law's tweet was a reaction to what an X user @talk2veee said about rejecting mirror gifts. She said they had spiritual implications.

See Seyi Law's tweet below:

Reactions to Seyi Law's monitoring shoe gift

Check out some of the reactions to Seyi Law's tweet below:

@mamatii001:

"Omo!! See as I glued to my phone reading line by line,word for word. May God bless u and ur home sir."

@unclescholes123:

"My brother, God is forever faithful. How many deliverance can I mention, how many times has God lifted me out of danger.:

@Asiricomedy:

"Don’t be a victim before you realize life is full fledge warfare. The spiritual controls the physical."

@Sen_Adedotun:

"That's why the Bible says. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. There are battles in this life but with God, we have gotten out."

@Mayordavid_9:

"This world is controlled by the powerful one and we must be prayerful to overcome."

@sonofmercy28:

"Yes. God exists and speaks to people truly, I was saved from being crippled with 3 minutes of prayer from dream. After GOD is GOD."

Source: Legit.ng