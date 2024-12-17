“Burna Boy Don Forget He Lock Speed Darlington Up”: Concerns As Odogwu Parties With Chloe Bailey
- Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, recently trended online amid fun videos of Burna Boy and US star Chloe Bailey
- Recall that rumours of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's relationship were fueled online over their loved-up clips in Lagos
- Some netizens dropped comments about how Burna Boy had forgotten about Speed Darlington while he parties with Chloe Bailey
Controversial rapper Darlington Akpacho, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, recently resurfaced on social media as Damini Ogulu Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey continue to have a good time in Lagos.
Legit.ng recently reported that the US star and Burna Boy sparked relationship rumours after they were seen together at clubs in Lagos.
While Burna and his alleged new lover continue to enjoy their time, some Nigerian netizens couldn't help but bring up a discussion about Speed Darlington, who has remained in police custody for weeks.
Recall that Speed Darlington was rearrested and charged to court for allegedly defaming Burna Boy.
Nigerians express concerns for Speed Darlington
Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many expressed concern for Akpi who could celebrate the festive period in police custody. Read them below:
kelechicollin13:
"Burna boy just Dey enjoy himself with him new bae. pretty sure say him no remember say akpi aka speed Darlington Dey ceil Life get as e be oh."
AkporieO64324:
"Akpi is still in custody, while Burna Boy flaunts his baby on SM, sending tongues wagging.(Things we love to see). Speedo, send ur dans to Chloe could put in a word for uou, atleast by new year u’ll be out."
EmmaFundz07:
"I go lie for you? And we just Dey talk this thing finish say burna boy Dey chill for club akpi Dey face am for cell."
PabloHoggs:
"Dem say Burna Boy don forget say him lock Akpi up In the prison and he's busy enjoying himself with Chloe. Hahaha Akpi don suffer."
Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey's rumoured affair: Stefflon Don allegedly drops old video of her with Odogwu
Chloe Bailey rocks Burna Boy's chain
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported a video of the US star rocking Burna Boy's chain at a club.
The Grammy singer was seen putting his signature ODG diamond necklace around Chloe’s neck.
A picture also showed the duo holding hands and having loved-up moments at a nightclub in Lagos.
