Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy raised eyebrows as they linked up in Lagos, Nigeria, over the weekend, looking quite booed up

On Sunday (December 15), the American singer and actress arrived in Nigeria, with videos of her at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

A convoy, rumoured to have been sent by Burna Boy, received her at the airport, and videos of them in a nightclub intensified fans' speculations

American singer and actress Chlöe Bailey buzzed the Nigerian internet with her grand arrival in Lagos, Nigeria, as the country prepares for its well-known "Detty December" celebrations, which include colourful activities and cultural festivities.

Following that, videos of the style star and Nigeria's Grammy Award-winning singer Burna Boy went viral on the night of December 15.

Burna Boy and Chlöe Bailey linked up in Nigeria. Credit: @burnaboygram, @chloebailey

A clip showed the moment the Last Last hitmaker and his foreign guest stormed a nightclub in his famed purple Lamborghini.

Following that, more footage showed them having a nice time as they danced to the loud music in the bustling vicinity.

There has been conjecture that the two performers are romantically involved.

Burna Boy has a history of dating overseas black women, and Chlöe Bailey's appearance in Nigeria, partying with Burna Boy in an romantic setting, has Nigerians curious about what is going on between the two artists.

See the videos below:

More videos:

Fans react to videos of Burna Boy and Chlöe Bailey

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@herdeyley:

"Na feel at home we sabi do this nigeria 🇳🇬 , Eapecially naija Boys , Enjoyment go won wound the lady ,she won’t go again."

@benny7gg:

"Burna Boy went from Stefflon Don, to Jada Kingdom and now Chloe Bailey. that’s INSANE RANGE if you ask me!"

@georgeonincome:

If Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey are getting married, it’s a power couple in the making!

@Truthsav3es:

"ODG collect my babe. Na money you get pass me Burna you nr be God."

@CheJustus26336:

"Is this an achievement? Chaii insecurities in Africa."

@StreamBey:

They not even near each other. Y’all being dramatic 😂 she’s probably there to record music with him and he’s showing her a good time in Lagos

@baneyjagger:

"Burna just camp person baby mama."

@EmmaFundz07:

"Why burna boy no rush help that gal close door, this my ODG ehh."

@TheWrldRuler:

"Na preek she come collect o. Make Una leave plenty talk abeg. Nothing more."

Burna Boy wears traditional attire

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigerian singer trilled his fans with some fashion style as he rocked two elegant traditional outfits.

The singer was seen in different angles of his outfit as he posed in the picture.

While some social media users observed that he appears like a politician, another sees a reflection of David Adeleke, aka Davido, in him.

