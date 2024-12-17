United Kingdom-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega shared more details about his calling as a Christian preacher

The Nigerian-born cleric addressed the words on the streets, claiming that he always attends nightclubs

Speaking further, Adegboyega shared more details on how he runs his church using unorthodox methods

United Kingdom-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has shared details about his journey into becoming a cleric as he addressed side talks about being spotted in nightclubs.

Speaking on Channels TV on Monday, December 16, Adegboyega stated that his outings were limited to restaurants, where he frequently dines with friends, including Nigerian singers.

The controversial preacher said: "I have never been seen in a nightclub but in a restaurant with some of my friends.

"I preached my first message at the age of eight, and I have been preaching since then.

The founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church stated that his motivation for displaying his lifestyle was to convince young people that there are legitimate methods to earn money.

Despite allegations of fraud, Adegboyega stated that he does not benefit from the church's revenues.

He added that his present problems began when a Member of Parliament from his district accused him of lobbying against the gay community.

Adegboyega stated that the MP denounced the church's activities to the police, and they were unable to examine the charges against him and the church because they were "all nonsensical."

He said: "You can't claim that our proof is inflated without telling us why. The UK Metropolitan Police gathered charities in the UK and asked them to go to my church. I wrote solutions for the home office.

"Truths must be backed with facts. For 10 years, we have been persecuted without one single move. Allegations without indictment, so why shouldn't we suspect biases?

"We have a situation where people believed I was supporting certain political parties because one person believed that my agenda was to go against the gay community, and from that day, we have been to reconciliation meetings.

"The person wrote that my evangelical zeal was to make sure that the gay community in that area does not survive," he said

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

mark_otabor:

"Take it or leave it, this guy is sound and he is really going to test their human rights advocacy, I can't fault the way he answers questions, he has really mastered the system and it's going to be hard to uproot this guy."

zizah_paul:

"This guy is more real than many of the Nigerian pastors, he preaches the gospel diligently and never monetize his preaching, unlike many Nigerian pastors tha preach only about giving to the church and being successful."

olu0309:

"He is lying. I have seen him in a nightclub here in London. Tell him to stop deceiving people."

cipraiine:

"This Pastor can talk his way through anything 🤔 so fluent and reserved you’ll have no choice but to listen to him."

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega spotted in club with Davido

An X user observed that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was part of the people who followed Davido to a club in London.

The music star had gone there for a fun time, while his colleague, Wizkid, was also spotted in the same club.

In the recording, the clergy was drumming with Davido, and they both vibed to the music that was playing.

