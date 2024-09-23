Cameron, the son of singer Peter P-Square and Lola Omotayo, clocked a new age on Monday, September 23

His birthday was an opportunity for his mother to share some of his remarkable qualities and how she feels about his growth

Lola also posted pictures of her son rocking football jerseys and spending quality time with his family

Cameron, the footballer son of singer Peter Okoye of the defunct P-Square and entrepreneur Lola Omotayo, celebrated his 16th birthday on Monday, September 23.

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, marks the 16th birthday of their son, Cameron. Image credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

According to the teenager's mum, her greatest joy was watching her son grow into a remarkable young man. She described him as God's blessing who brought love, light, and laughter to their home.

The 52-year-old mother of two also noted her son is kind, humble, and shines in all he does. She praised him for making others feel loved through words of encouragement. Besides, she said her son was always helpful and she prayed that God would always show up for him.

She further stated that she missed him and could not wait to see him. In a video, she shared a collage of some memorable moments with her son, daughter, and husband.

Watch the birthday video below:

Fans celebrate Peter P-Square's son

Check out some of the reactions to Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo's son Cameron's birthday below:

@stevendietrich718:

"Happy birthday Cameron! 16 already! He’s taller than you Lola!"

@officiallrosie:

"Happy birthday the adorable prince of my big sis. God bless & keep him all the days of his life in all that is good and perfect."

@comedianxtreme:

"Wow. Happiest of Birthdays big boy."

@eminiyinkar:

"Happy 16th birthday Champ, continue to grow in God’s grace."

@gomeenah:

"Happy 16th Birthday Cameron! May God continue to bless and keep you. Congrats Mama!"

@veralichiious:

"Happy birthday young King, you are loved. Always remember that."

Peter Okoye's son

Source: Legit.ng