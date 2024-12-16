Alakada: Bad And Boujee, one of Toyin Abraham's masterpieces, premiered on Sunday, December 15, 2024

One of the movie stars in attendance was Iyabo Ojo, whose red-carpet interview is now trending across social media

She was asked about a fake life, and her response was an unexpected one, which triggered comments from social media users

Nigerian movie star Iyabo Ojo has been trending online ever since the premiere of Toyin Abraham's new movie, 'Alakada: Bad And Boujee'.

Queen Mother, as she is fondly called, stole the show with her outfit, which gave off a Gatsby vibe but in a more sophisticated manner.

As she walked the red carpet, an interviewer stopped her to ask about her expectations for the movie. Iyabo Ojo noted that she would love to laugh while watching the movie.

When asked about her take on 'Fake Life', the theme of the Alakada movie, she affirmed that sometimes a fake life is needed, but one should not go overboard with it. However, one might have to fake it till they make it.

She gave an instance of how she was holding a tobacco stick, but instead inhaling smoke from her vape, which is a typical example of fake life. The interviewer nodded in affirmation, adding that she deserved the award for best-dressed.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's advice

Read some comments below:

Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham make money rain

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, fun videos from Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla's denim-themed 23rd birthday party emerged on social media.

The event was star-studded, with Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham joining young celebrities like Hilda Baci and Enioluwa to celebrate Priscilla.

A video showed the moment Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo made money rain at the birthday party.

