Bobrisky Joins Tiwa Savage's Live Video, Gives Out N1m to Lucky Fan: "All I See Is Idris Not Bob"
- Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, popped up on social media after he joined Tiwa Savage's live
- Tiwa Savage has been hosting a fairly live on IG where she gives out N1m daily to promote her song 'Mega Money Mega'
- Her most recent live video was joined by the famous crossdresser Bobrisky, but his appearance sparked reactions from netizens
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has been out of Nigeria for a while but is still trending in the entertainment scene. The cross-dresser sparked controversy online after he appeared in Tiwa Savage's Live video on Instagram.
As she is fondly called, the African Bad Girl has been promoting her new song, Mega Money Mega (MMM), on social media Live for some days now.
She also offered to give N1m to one lucky fan every day until Christmas 2024, which has brought smiles to the faces of many of her fans. Tiwa brings celebrity guests on her Live to join her daily; this time, she brought Bobrisky on board, who gifted a fan N1 million.
However, netizens' attention was drawn to his facial structure, and they stated that he looked more like "Idris" than "Bobrisky".
Watch the video here:
Many react to Bobrisky's look on Tiwa's live
Read some reactions below:
@dc_junior0:
"All I see here is idris not bob ooo😂."
@big_wise_king:
"Is like UK make up artist no Sabi work see Bob face 😂😂."
@creamy_baddiee:
"Huh..😟Senior man… e be like filter no dey work for that side …or the makeup artist don know how to transform ur manly face."
@timo_sterling:
"Bob is becoming himself 😂."
@kelvin_atinse:
"I'm still wondering why I don't get notifications when you go live. Village people at work but God pass them😂."
@zikky_blessing:
"This is not the Bob we know. Tiwa stop it 😢🥺."
@danielchikeruba:
"Nah now bobrisky truly Dey resemble him real gender."
Tiwa Savage exchanges words with Wizkid's fan
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was forced to respond to online trolls who doubled as Wizkid's fans.
Tiwa went online to promote her new song with Ruger, for which they had shot a music video.
A fan went online to water down their effort while glorifying Wizkid's song, triggering online responses.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng