Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, popped up on social media after he joined Tiwa Savage's live

Tiwa Savage has been hosting a fairly live on IG where she gives out N1m daily to promote her song 'Mega Money Mega'

Her most recent live video was joined by the famous crossdresser Bobrisky, but his appearance sparked reactions from netizens

Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, has been out of Nigeria for a while but is still trending in the entertainment scene. The cross-dresser sparked controversy online after he appeared in Tiwa Savage's Live video on Instagram.

As she is fondly called, the African Bad Girl has been promoting her new song, Mega Money Mega (MMM), on social media Live for some days now.

Fans react to Bobrisky's appearance on Tiwa's live. Credit: @bobrisky222, @tiwasavage

She also offered to give N1m to one lucky fan every day until Christmas 2024, which has brought smiles to the faces of many of her fans. Tiwa brings celebrity guests on her Live to join her daily; this time, she brought Bobrisky on board, who gifted a fan N1 million.

However, netizens' attention was drawn to his facial structure, and they stated that he looked more like "Idris" than "Bobrisky".

Watch the video here:

Many react to Bobrisky's look on Tiwa's live

Read some reactions below:

@dc_junior0:

"All I see here is idris not bob ooo😂."

@big_wise_king:

"Is like UK make up artist no Sabi work see Bob face 😂😂."

@creamy_baddiee:

"Huh..😟Senior man… e be like filter no dey work for that side …or the makeup artist don know how to transform ur manly face."

@timo_sterling:

"Bob is becoming himself 😂."

@kelvin_atinse:

"I'm still wondering why I don't get notifications when you go live. Village people at work but God pass them😂."

@zikky_blessing:

"This is not the Bob we know. Tiwa stop it 😢🥺."

@danielchikeruba:

"Nah now bobrisky truly Dey resemble him real gender."

