Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was forced to respond to an online trolls, who also doubled as Wizkid's fan

Tiwa had gone online to promote her new song with Ruger, to which they had just shot a music video

A fan went online to water down their effort while glorifying Wizkid's song, triggering online responses

Tiwa Savage would not watch one of her colleagues' fans trivialize her career and efforts.

It is now news that Tiwa Savage and Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, have a song and have been busy shooting and promoting the music video.

Tiwa Savage jabs at Wizkid's fan who tried to troll her. Credit: @wizkidayo, @tiwasavage

The singer went online to share a video where she was facing the song when a Twitter troll - one of Wizkid's fans, identified as @standardwears1 commented that nothing matters except Wizkid's songs.

In his words:

"Dey play. noting special pass Wizzy hits"

Tiwa swiftly reacted to the guy, and called him a bully.

Tiwa said:

"Because I am promoting music? Y'all are not fans anymore ooo. You guys are actual bullies"

Fans react to chat exchange

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@bigbeibiriri:

"Ruger big pass una popsy currently but this is a conversation for another day😂."

@favouredoboi:

"Omo this ruger song sweet pass wizzy own."

@dikoly_1010:

"Even their 001 drop Abuke pepper soup con trend pass am😂."

@hype_frosh_jago:

"FC no get sense even there Oga no too get better song just overhype 😂😂 awon omo eru 😂😂."

@mrdreks123:

"She been no hear big wiz the drop make she got advice Ruger to hold on their song abi?...lol.. you gon learn the hard way 💯😎😂."

@tolulopezed:

"😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 She no know before sey FC no dey play?? 😂."

@darabyte:

"Mama T seff get bad mouth ohh... Make nobody whine am ohh 😂😂😂😂😂 after we DANCE GBEDU.... we go TOMA TOMA 😂."

Portable drops new song for Tiwa Savage

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Portable and Zeh nation boss hosted a live video recently where he commented on viral pictures of Tiwa Savage in a tong.

Portable was quite vocal about things he could do to Tiwa Savage in the bedroom and has now released a song to that effect.

