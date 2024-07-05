British rapper and singer Stephanie Victoria Allen, aka Stefflon Don, has broken her silence on her beef with Jada Ashanti Murphy, better known as Jada Kingdom

The rapper spoke about her recent clash with fellow Jamaican star Jada over her man Burna Boy in an interview with GRM Daily

According to her, the beef is over and done with, and she does wish her the best while acknowledging that she sings beautifully

Recall that Stefflon had released a song, "Dat a Dat", where she insinuated that she and Jada were in a love triangle with the same man.

Fans got intrigued by the drama, which prompted music star Sean Paul to step in and simmer down the brouhaha between them.

She accused the music star of dating her man, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, at the same time as she did.

While speaking about the issue with Jada Kingdom over Burna Boy in an interview with GRM Daily, Stefflon was asked if she would like to rekindle things with Jada, but she said that they were cool and that she had no issues with her.

She also said she wished her all the best. Nigerians are excited that Stefflon indicated that she and Burna Boy are still together.

Reactions to Stefflon Don's interview

"Why is this trending now ? It’s been forgotten."

"Using Jada for clout for her album Cah she never wana talk about it before."

"It’s sad as they would have sounded sick on a track together still."

"If jada starts again don’t act oblivous loool."

"We don’t care anymore, Burnaboy has moved on."

"This English pass me , na why Amebo no good be this."

"Steff which is my man my ex? Stay one place abeg."

