Chidimma Adetshina has returned to Nigeria after an impressive performance at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico

She got a reception from the Miss Universe Nigeria team with some dancers and a music band welcoming her

However, many Nigerians were displeased with the reception Chidimma received considering her position at the global pageant

Miss Universe Africa, Chidimma Adetshina, has returned to Nigeria after she bagged the second position at the international beauty pageant on November 16 in Mexico.

Chidimma Adetshina returns to Nigeria, fans share disappointment about her reception. Image credit: @chichi_vanessa, @missuniverseng

She rocked a classy red suit as a cultural band sang and danced for her. After she got into the hall where a seat was kept for her, she waved at her fans excitedly.

The beauty queen said she didn't expect to go very far in the competition and was commended by her fans.

Some netizens felt Chidimma deserved a better reception and noted that what she got was very poor. They also asked the organisers to do another grand one for her.

Reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's reception to Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the reception Chidimma Adetshina got as she returned to Nigeria below:

@zeephatu:

"This reception is not receptioning o."

@ijeomaekoh:

"I am very disappointed of this nonsense I am watching. So with all the effort this gorgeous girl has put together to raise our flag again, this what you guys could put together for her?. Omg this is very disappointing. I thought the first place she should have landed was in Abuja with convoy sef, to meet the president of the country. Like the president of Nigeria would have organized a well recognized reception for her and not this child's play. I'm disappointed."

@ngoziarmaniokeke:

"They should have allowed her rest today, then plan something good by weekend so pple csn show up cos most people are at work now."

@i_am_dinmaa:

"Nigeria you can do better. For a 1st runner up, this is low. And nobody should come for me. I expect a grand reception."

@ekmistry:

"Very poorly put together homecoming."

@d14franny:

"Congratulations Super star. Thank you for making Nigeria and Africa so proud."

