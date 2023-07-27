Pastor David Ibiyeomie has caused a buzz on social media after revealing the amount he gives his wife monthly

According to the popular preacher, he gives his wife a whopping sum of N1 million monthly for feeding

Speaking during a sermon, the pastor advised married women on the need to be prudent with the money given to them

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, has advised women to be prudent with money.

During one of his sermons, he revealed that he used to give his wife N600k for feeding every month and N500k to N600k for every service.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie says his wife receives N1 million monthly Photo credit: David Ibiyeomie

However, he later increased the feeding amount to N1 million per month, citing the size of his house.

Ibiyeomie urged women to be wise with their spending habits, regardless of their husband's wealth.

He also warned against wasting money and pleaded with married women to be prudent with their finances.

In his words;

“I used to give my wife N600k for feeding a month, then I use to give every service N500 to 600k per service when I was giving her N600k per month.

"Then I shifted to N1 million per month, my house is big. All women who are not prudent, please be prudent. Don’t tell me your husband is rich so you waste money. If with all the wealth I have my wife can use 1 million.”

Reactions as pastor David Ibiyeomie reveals he gives wife N1 million monthly for feeding

The General Overseer's comments have sparked a debate about personal finance and the role of wives in relationships.

@emmy7033 said:

“When I can't even pay my fuking rent. I tap into this grace oh God.”

@Takeoff960 reacted:

“Oh Lord make me Big also, so that I can have people that will benefit from me.”

@user4816256794961 said:

“1 million per month, God will am I a spoon.”

@Ogdada reacted:

“I give her 5k monthly.”

@Tescentre reacted:

“I used to give my wife 2 million per week. Now with all the wealth I have, I give 10m per month. Thank you Jesus.”

@Temienor Ejiro reacted:

“Father Lord 1m a month can I move into your house.”

@destinyoehiagwina said:

“Whoever God bless should spend the money.”

@Tegalala commented:

“Na Amen I go talk for this one.”

@Aigboje Joshua said:

“Father Lord I key into this oh.”

@Ahamiojie Ehiose reacted:

“Hmmmm I am speechless.”

@Maqueen Ogabo82 said:

“God oooo! Where I dey when he was looking for a wife.”

Watch the video below:

