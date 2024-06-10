Davido's first baba mama, Sophia Momodu, is marking her birthday, and she has shared some lovely pictures with her fans

In the picture collage, she was wearing a cream dress, and she removed one strap of the dress to show her chest

In the caption of her post, she informed them to catch her at the other side of the globe as she thanked them for the birthday wishes

Sophia Momodu, the first baby of Afrobeat singer, Davido is marking her birthday, and she has given her fans something to feed their eyes upon.

The mother of one, who recently celebrated her daughter's birthday, made a picture collage which she shared on social media.

In the pictures, she was wearing a cream dress, and she released one of the straps to give her fans a sneak peek of what she has on her chest.

Sopha Momodu celebrates birthday in style. Photo credit@thesophamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu shares plan with fans

In the caption of her post, Sophia Momodu informed her fans that they should see her on the other side of the globe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also thanked them for the birthday wishes as her fans took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Recall that Momodu had once teased her fans with lovely pictures a while ago amid her baby daddy and Chioma's celebration.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens took to the comments section to react to the post. Here are some of their reactions below:

@cellyefya:

"Happy birthday biggest Sofi....We love u to the moon."

@estae_diogo:

"Happy birthday Mami. I love you. I love how you carry yourself, I love how you love Imade, I love how you keep the naysayers on their level."

@shimas_blog:

"Happiest birthday to ma millionaire baddie, ma dollar queen, the mother that mothered their collective favorite in fashion! God bless you forever. We love you 4L. World biggest soph day."

@rima_chouen:

"Happy Birthday my gya, I wish you all the best. Greeeeen grass. No astroturf here please."

@inspireimpact23:

"And bam, a fashion icon. Blessings only sweetheart. A woman who knows her worth always walks with confidence

@shimas_blog:

"Happiest cake day billionaire wife."

@princessalice_benji:

"Happy birthday, admirable, beautiful classy! Dazzling, elegant, radiant, swaggerlicious, sublime, eloquent, fabulous, stunning, superb, lepa, sweet, sixteen. Gorgeous, sophisticated, superb."

@exlusivelevelfashion:

"One of the strongest women I know on social media . You look cute."

@pearlliehart:

"I mean, I was prepared but I wasn’t this prepared!. This year, may everything good come to you and stay!"

@solomo_pn:

"Our throat don long since morning, looking at phone since, Our Queen, happy birthday."

Sophia Momodu's daughter, Imade speaks about dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Imade stirred discussions online over a lengthy message she wrote.

Sophia Momodu shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message Imade sent to her grandmother, noting how Davido wasn't there when she needed him.

The message spread on social media and sparked mixed reactions from many netizens who dropped hot takes. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng