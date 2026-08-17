An aerial video of millions of worshippers at the RCCG Redemption Camp prayer walk before the 2026 annual convention circulated widely on X

Pastor Enoch Adeboye led the massive gathering, which has been described as the largest prayer walk in the world

The footage, shared by Oyindamola on X, drew significant attention online with users calling it a historic display of faith

An aerial video capturing millions of worshippers gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church of God's Redemption Camp in Nigeria has set social media alight, going viral after the church's 2026 annual convention concluded.

The footage, shared on X by user Oyindamola (@dammiedammie35) on 16 August 2026, showed a sweeping bird's-eye view of an enormous crowd walking and praising together, described as the largest prayer walk in the world.

The aerial view of RCCG prayer work. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

RCCG prayer walk captivates social media

The event was led by General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye and served as the opening activity before the commencement of the RCCG 2026 annual convention.

The scale of the gathering, visible in its full magnitude only from above, is what appears to have driven the video's rapid spread. From the aerial perspective, the Redemption Camp grounds appear almost entirely covered by the crowd, with worshippers moving in unison as part of the prayer walk.

The clip was credited to content creator Boyo Hisconcept in the original post, with Oyindamola quoting:

“Aerial view of the Largest Prayer Walk in the world led by Pastor Adeboye with millions of people praising and lifting up the name of Jesus at the RCCG Redemption Camp before the commencement of the 2026 annual convention.”

Verified X user Jahbreez (@JahbreezFX) shared the footage further, writing:

"This is pure fire.🔥"

"Aerial view of millions of people walking and praising Jesus at Redemption Camp… only RCCG can pull this off."

"Pastor Adeboye leading the largest prayer walk in the world before the 2026 Convention? Absolute kingdom vibes."

"God is doing something special this year. 🙏"

Watch the aerial footage of the RCCG 2026 prayer walk that has taken X by storm:

RCCG ordains ministers, pastors at convention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) wrapped up its 74th Annual Convention at Redemption City, Ogun State, on August 9, 2026.

A total of 2,820 candidates were ordained as full pastors, the highest pastoral office in the RCCG, a rank held by General Overseer Enoch Adeboye himself.

Source: Legit.ng