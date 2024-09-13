Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare and his younger wife Ivy Ifeoma have stylishly dropped a hint about their expectant baby

The celebrity couple shared pictures of them rocking outfits with two unique colours barely days after their baby shower

Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma's post has fueled speculations among their fans, who claimed the couple were expecting twins

Popular singer Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare, also known as Rudeboy, and his wife Ivy Ifeoma have caused an uproar on social media with their recent post, as fans eagerly await the birth of their first child.

On Friday, September 13, Paul and Ivy shared a picture of themselves in a blue and pink outfit in a joint post on their social media page. Many termed this a stylish way of announcing the gender of their expectant child, as netizens speculated they were twins.

During gender reveal parties, the colour pink is meant for girls, while blue is used for boys.

In a caption of the post, the expectant couple wrote, "Blue and pink."

This is barely a few days after a colourful video from Ivy's baby shower emerged on social media.

Fans react to Paul Okoye and wife's post

didi.dami:

"Maybe they’re expecting twins."

jhany_manny"

"This blue and pink Dey suspicious Abi na twin we Dey expect!?"

kimberlyekezie:

"I think she's having twins."

jully__mk:

"We’re expecting ejima o."

eagle__70:

"Indirectly telling us that na twin dey the tummy. Congratulations nwanne."

florencegabriel1281"

"Another twins wao I key into it in Jesus' name. I wish her a safe delivery congratulations in advance."

ekangyang:

"Hint on twins?"

otubaba7:

"Rude boy coz of ifeoma ur kids no de see family iheoma."

Ivy Ifeoma replies netizen

