Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, recently posted an adorable video of his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, driving his new car

The celebrity couple bantered with each other in the adorable video as they took a ride in the new SUV

The romantic display between Paul and Ivy Ifeoma got many netizens talking and comparing them to other celebrity lovebirds

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of the defunct PSquare group, and his new wife, Ivy Ifeoma, recently took a ride in his brand new car.

Recall that the music star got social media buzzing with the news of him splashing millions on a brand-new red SUV.

Fans react to display between Paul Okoye and his young wife Ivy. Photos: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Rudeboy took to his Instagram stories to update fans about his car and how his partner, Ivy, was taking control of it.

The clip showed the singer in the passenger seat as his heavily pregnant wife drove the car. According to Paul, he bought the car, but Ivy was the first person to drive it.

Another video on his Instagram stories showed Ivy joking about buying a car for her sugar baby, Rudeboy.

See their display below:

Fans react to Rudeboy’s wife driving his new car

The display between Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma spread on social media, and it got some Nigerians talking. While some gushed over the couple, others wondered if the singer’s ex-wife, Anita, got the same treatment.

Read their comments below:

oluchukwu_____:

“Igbo girls too sweet 😍😍😍😍.”

sideofgreen_:

“They’re so cute together please 😍.”

amakaikenga:

“It is well, Anita never got this kind of treatment and she was there from the beginning. To start with man is now risky.”

mimi_vincent_a:

“Is the filter not too much.”

bunny_delights:

“Don’t dim your light for any man , don’t sacrifice or lose any part of your being for a man . Men can find love at any point in time in their life . In their 60s they’re still hot cakes , they can remarry , father a child or do whatever they want . Women !!! Enjoy your youth , do things for yourself not to please other or just to answer Mrs. Choose you always Cz these men will be alright.”

khary_ne:

“❤️❤️this is beautiful..👏👏I’m happpy for them❤️.”

lizblaire:

“Why is Judy’s own different 😭no vacation, no car …only chiffon dress and bubu gown that makes her look like a clown..at this point Justice for her 😂.”

shes__precious__:

“Love is sweet o but when money enter it is sweeter😍.”

princess_abena22:

“Be like say first wife no come dey sweet.”

Diamond.thick.73:

“If you like follow man suffer 😂na you sabi.”

princess_shally1:

“Most times you meet the love of your life when you are married 🤣🤣🤣looks like what happened to this guy and I love that he found happiness and love again.”

tracy_ei':

“Build yourself, don’t build (with) a man. If you see an older, marry as long as you don’t have to stress over money. It’s better to be a third wife to a “responsible” man who’s already made than go suffer with a young man who will leave you after he’s made. In all you do, DO NOT lose yourself in any relationship.”

V_pretzy:

“Wahala for who labour for a man oooo.. someone else will comd and reap your hardwork.”

okoroabigailogechi:

“@iamkingrudy happiness is free😍😍😍😍😍 beautiful couple🙌.”

iam_amyzon:

“Cutest couple.”

Jyro_gal:

“Second wives ehn 😂fish pieeeeeeeeeeeeeee una too do oh.”

Paul Okoye dances with daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer showed the lovely moment he had with his daughter whom he had with his first wife Anita.

In the video, the two of them showed off great skills as they danced to one of his songs to impress his fans.

Many of his supporters took to the comments section to react to the father and daughter's adorable moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng