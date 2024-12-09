A Nigerian lady was over the moon as her husband graduated from Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, formerly Abia State Polytechnic

The excited wife recalled how she and her husband agreed he should return to school due to how efficient he already was with electrical installation and maintenance

She reminisced on the hurdles, which started in 2019, they overcame on the road to her husband becoming an electrical electronics engineering graduate

An excited wife, Agezi Cindy Chiedozie, has celebrated on Facebook as her husband acquired a diploma in electrical electronics engineering from Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic in Abia state.

Agezi released pictures taken with her husband at his convocation ceremony.

Agezi said she and her husband agreed he returned to school. Photo Credit: Agezi Cindy Chiedozie

How husband returned to school

According to the wife, it all started in 2019. Five years ago, she and her hubby decided that he would return to school, seeing his efficiency in electrical installation and maintenance, AC installation, solar system and maintenance.

Agezi, who taught her husband biology, said he chose to attend the polytechnic to be closer to his immediate family.

She recalled how she and some people brushed up her husband ahead of his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam, which he eventually passed.

She remembered how studious her husband was and expressed joy that he finished with a good result.

"...The last 5 years brought out the best in my husband, I would wake up to see him studying at odd hours. When it's time for exams he will sleep on top hand outs and textbooks. He got so slim that I feared for him. He would go to school, work and sites to make money for his family. It wasn't easy but God in his infinite mercy saw him through. God sent him a cool guy Solomon, who was of great help, study partner and tutor as course mate. God bless you nna for all you did.

"Last Friday I attended his convocation 🎓 ceremony and couldn't be more prouder...

"God did it.

"He did it.

"We did it.

"He graduated with good result..."

She funnily added that her husband's certificate now belongs to her.

Netizens celebrate poly graduate and his wife

Silver Chinaza said:

"Congratulations sir.

"My special thanks goes to Cindy.

"You are so optimistic.

"Your encouragement kept him going.

"Continue been you."

Mercy Ime said:

"Congratulations sir, so happy for you, indeed God did it."

Maureen Adamma Anegbe said:

"Congratulations to you two. Marriage is beautiful when you have the right support."

Grace Ahaiwe said:

"Congratulations to you all.

"To God be the glory."

Goodluck Daniel said:

"U are a good woman.

"God bless u and for u to give him this support.

"Ur a boss lady, ur type is rare and he can't forget u in a hurry."

