Nigerian social media sensations Peller and Jarvis have filled their fans and netizens with questions following their online post

The comedian shared a series of pictures online as he claimed that his female colleague was reportedly pregnant

In the picture that has captured the attention of many online, The renowned robot girl was seen cradling her baby bump as they both posed for a camera moment

Nigerian TikTok stars Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) and Jarvis (Elizabeth Amaduo)have sparked pregnancy rumors with their latest photos, leaving fans curious and eager for answers.

The speculation follows a recent video of Jarvis and her ex, which surfaced online, showing the pair in a loving moment at what appears to be a hotel.

In Peller’s latest Instagram post, he shared a series of stylish photos, including one with Jarvis. In the picture, Jarvis proudly showcased her baby bump, while Peller looked at her lovingly.

The two were dressed in matching outfits, mimicking a pose first popularized by fellow influencer Funnybone and his wife.

The rumours about the pair's relationship intensified after a romantic moment at the 2024 Pulse NG Awards, where Peller dedicated his "Best Influencer" award to Jarvis during his acceptance speech.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Peller’s picture post

joy_chris_onyinye:

"Peller love keeps increasing for Jarvis."

preciouslightcomedy1:

"Finally u have given her 9months gift congratulations."

dw3alth_pr:

"Last slide😂 imagination wan k*ll you."

daveplayblogger:

"Pellericch 🤛 that last Slide though."

officialemmanueljonathan:

"Last slide kee,Peller don reach to give woman belle ??"

bigsmart__:

"I just no like this guy like why Soo young and behaving like this. Infact mk I block you 😂😂😂. How haters be looking at this innocent boy son of Grace like. You’re protected against their evil in Jesus name."

jehjehfundz:

"Na who she get belle for."

merit_presh001:

"Forever is the deal."

iamtrinityguy:

"As you wish Peller God will do the last slide for you Amin."

testocomedy:

😂😂 Abeg the end na editing or she just belle full normal normal na question o

