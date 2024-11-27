Peller and Jarvis Leave Many Guessing With Stunning Maternity Shoot: “U Don Give Woman Belle?”
- Nigerian social media sensations Peller and Jarvis have filled their fans and netizens with questions following their online post
- The comedian shared a series of pictures online as he claimed that his female colleague was reportedly pregnant
- In the picture that has captured the attention of many online, The renowned robot girl was seen cradling her baby bump as they both posed for a camera moment
Nigerian TikTok stars Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) and Jarvis (Elizabeth Amaduo)have sparked pregnancy rumors with their latest photos, leaving fans curious and eager for answers.
The speculation follows a recent video of Jarvis and her ex, which surfaced online, showing the pair in a loving moment at what appears to be a hotel.
In Peller’s latest Instagram post, he shared a series of stylish photos, including one with Jarvis. In the picture, Jarvis proudly showcased her baby bump, while Peller looked at her lovingly.
The two were dressed in matching outfits, mimicking a pose first popularized by fellow influencer Funnybone and his wife.
The rumours about the pair's relationship intensified after a romantic moment at the 2024 Pulse NG Awards, where Peller dedicated his "Best Influencer" award to Jarvis during his acceptance speech.
See the picture below:
Netizens react to Peller’s picture post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
joy_chris_onyinye:
"Peller love keeps increasing for Jarvis."
preciouslightcomedy1:
"Finally u have given her 9months gift congratulations."
dw3alth_pr:
"Last slide😂 imagination wan k*ll you."
daveplayblogger:
"Pellericch 🤛 that last Slide though."
officialemmanueljonathan:
"Last slide kee,Peller don reach to give woman belle ??"
bigsmart__:
"I just no like this guy like why Soo young and behaving like this. Infact mk I block you 😂😂😂. How haters be looking at this innocent boy son of Grace like. You’re protected against their evil in Jesus name."
jehjehfundz:
"Na who she get belle for."
merit_presh001:
"Forever is the deal."
iamtrinityguy:
"As you wish Peller God will do the last slide for you Amin."
testocomedy:
😂😂 Abeg the end na editing or she just belle full normal normal na question o
Jarvis opens up about Peller
In a previous report by Legit.ng, the popular social media AI girl opened up about her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange.
In the trending clip, Jarvis hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him.
Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised her language as disrespectful while others supported her.
