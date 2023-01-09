The love between Nigerian Instagram comedian-turn-musician Carter Efe and his girlfriend Nuella appears to be growing stronger

The artist's girlfriend recently posted a video of herself sitting pretty while visibly displaying the inscribed ink of her lover's name to the internet

Efe and his woman have since piqued the interest of Nigerians with their usual couple videos, but the new video of the singer’s girlfriend appears to have taken netizens by surprise as they do not hide it in their reactions

Popular Instagram Comedian-turn-singer Carter Efe has successfully gotten his name signed on the body of his woman Nuella.

The skit maker’s girlfriend had "Efe" inked boldly on her back to show the intensity of her love for the comic act.

Comedian Carter Efe's girlfriend expresses love for her man

The video making the rounds on social media showed her sitting pretty in a gown that easily exposed the content written on her back.

See a video of Carter Efe’s girl showing off her tattoo:

Fans react to the video of Carter Efe’s girlfriend

kingpreshy3:

"So dis is love."

iammicfoma:

"Na buy everybody dey buy love ooo, once u don get money, u go get babe according to the size of ur money wey go love you . That’s how ppl dey get love nowadays SENSE OR NONSENSE OR SOMETHING ELSE??"

pr__ai__se:

It won’t end in tears ijn."

favourmmesoo:

" Whn Dey serve her breakfast how she go do the tattoo."

official_bridgie:

"Ona don start o. We nova even reach June."

yes_iam_norah:

"Tomorrow we no wan hear say him no get water for fridge, na 2mins man, Na small gbola he get, make dis love Dey forever."

_westfargo:

"I no want hear say justices for anybody oooo..just Dey play. "

_peace_lite_:

"Money done show nah what do guys expect."

