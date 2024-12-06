Davido Breaks Silence, Throws Shades Hours After Wizkid’s Deleted Tweet, 30BG, FC React
- Davido has finally broken his silence amid viral shades thrown at him from his colleague and rival Wizkid, among other criticisms
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid reacted after Davido announced his new album 5ive and song Fund featuring Chike and Odumodu Blvck
- While Davido didn't mention names, many of his fans claimed his tweet was a subtle response to WIzkid
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
It appears the feud between Nigerian music giants David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid may not be ending anytime soon. The DMW label owner finally broke his silence in what looked like a response to the shade, and criticisms hurled at him.
Recall that hours after Davido announced his new album 5ive and song Fund featuring Chike and Odumodu Blvck, Wizkid came online and, in a deleted, dropped a laughing emoji, which saw many 30BG fans dragging him.
Hours after Wizkid's viral tweet, Davido returned online to drop lyrics from Unavailable, a track off his fourth studio album, Timeless.
Davido wrote in a tweet that has gone viral,
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
"And I sorry for who wan, who wan Who wan gbe my matter s'ori."
See Davido's tweet below:
The singer, in the tweet, suggested he has no time for anyone speaking about him.
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Daniel Regha rated Davido's 5ive album cover.
Reactions as Davido throws shades
Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's tweet, read them below:
YrnGflex:
"Wiz no send your papa."
Tobichoplife:
"You sef listen to wetin you drop, you go Dey disappointed."
bigOla_mide:
"If them born wizkid well make he talk."
Mrdablue:
"Davido, your new song is not bad but you need to find a way to do a collaboration with Wizkid. That is the only way you can have a solid project."
Qladele:
"See mumu Boy dey throw shade."
What Davido said about Nigerian leadership
Legit.ng recently reported that Davido noted that Nigeria's major problem was leadership.
The singer described Nigerians as survivors and strong-willed people.
However, he felt the only thing missing in Nigeria was right leaders, a comment that has since sparked reactions across social media platforms in the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng