Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid reacted after Davido announced his new album 5ive and song Fund featuring Chike and Odumodu Blvck

While Davido didn't mention names, many of his fans claimed his tweet was a subtle response to WIzkid

It appears the feud between Nigerian music giants David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid may not be ending anytime soon. The DMW label owner finally broke his silence in what looked like a response to the shade, and criticisms hurled at him.

Recall that hours after Davido announced his new album 5ive and song Fund featuring Chike and Odumodu Blvck, Wizkid came online and, in a deleted, dropped a laughing emoji, which saw many 30BG fans dragging him.

Hours after Wizkid's viral tweet, Davido returned online to drop lyrics from Unavailable, a track off his fourth studio album, Timeless.

Davido wrote in a tweet that has gone viral,

"And I sorry for who wan, who wan Who wan gbe my matter s'ori."

See Davido's tweet below:

The singer, in the tweet, suggested he has no time for anyone speaking about him.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Daniel Regha rated Davido's 5ive album cover.

Reactions as Davido throws shades

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Davido's tweet, read them below:

YrnGflex:

"Wiz no send your papa."

Tobichoplife:

"You sef listen to wetin you drop, you go Dey disappointed."

bigOla_mide:

"If them born wizkid well make he talk."

Mrdablue:

"Davido, your new song is not bad but you need to find a way to do a collaboration with Wizkid. That is the only way you can have a solid project."

Qladele:

"See mumu Boy dey throw shade."

What Davido said about Nigerian leadership

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido noted that Nigeria's major problem was leadership.

The singer described Nigerians as survivors and strong-willed people.

However, he felt the only thing missing in Nigeria was right leaders, a comment that has since sparked reactions across social media platforms in the country.

