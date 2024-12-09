Funke Akindele has premiered her long-awaited movie Everybody Loves Jenifa, and it had the big names in the entertainment industry in attendance

Singer D'banj and his colleague Falz have been supportive throughout the promotion of the movie project

They were in attendance at the movie premiere and spoke about how much Funke Akindele meant to them

Singer and actor Folarin Falana, aka Falz, was excited about the premiere of the much-talked-about movie Everybody Loves Jenifa on Sunday, December 8, 2024, in Lagos, and he spoke glowingly about the producer, Funke Akindele.

He said Funke was one person he admired, noting that she inspires him. The Bop Daddy hitmaker said when they were on the movie set, he mentioned to Funke that by next year 2025, the series Jenifa's Diary would be 10 years old, and he had been there since its inception.

Falz described the project as a beautiful one and joining the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa was a no-brainer for him.

On his part, singer Dapo Oyebanji, aka D'banj, said Funke has always been like a sister to him. Besides, he has always wanted to do something with her and when she mentioned the movie project in its beginning stage, he had to join her.

The Koko Master, as D'banj is fondly called, said he was glad he was under Funke's mentorship. Several fans of the entertainers loved how they spoke about Funke, and a fan on Instagram, @elle_banky, reacted to the video:

"Wow Jenifa will be 10 years next year. They need to party."

Falz slays for Everybody Loves Jenifa

Falz showed his fashion side as he attended the movie premiere in a black and silver outfit. His jacket and palazzo trousers were complemented by his trademark glasses.

His colleagues and fans loved his look and shared their takes on his Instagram page.

Funke Akindele shares snippet of Everybody Loves Jenifa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Funke, who is known for her box office clearance, dropped a snippet of her new movie Everybody Loves Jenifa on social media.

Many are eager to see if the box office queen will outdo herself with the new movie going by the level of content she created in pushing it.

The snippets released have been met with mixed reactions from movie enthusiasts.

