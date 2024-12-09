Nigerian actress Lala Akindoju has welcomed her second child with her man, Gbubemi Fregene, widely known as Chef Fregz

The new mom, for the second time, shared a heartwarming post online, through which she announced the good news

Lala boasted of how good God has been to her and her family as she shared the beautiful names of her newborn

Smart Money Woman star Lala Akindoju has welcomed her second child with her husband, Gbubemi Fregene, who is also known as Chef Fregz.

The sweet mum shared the amazing news with her online family, who celebrated and congratulated her.

Recall that On February 28, 2021, the movie actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, following her wedding in September 2018.

The news of her second child - a baby boy brought joy to fans, as Lala also shared his name with fans.

Lala wrote:

"2024 gave us a crown of God given life, as we bask in the joy of the Lord that we continue to have, enjoying God’s gift as we walk in His mercy all the days of our lives. Our beloved is here. ADÉÌYÈOLÚ MONOYOORITSE CHIOKE MOBÁÀÁNÚOLÚWARÌN ÀYÀNFE."

"Bonus name : Adéjagunmólú: The one with the crown who always triumphs in battle/Royalty triumphs in battle. P.S- you can call him Adéìyèolú or Adéìyè."

Many celebrate Lala Akindoju

@ritadominic:

"Congratulations to you both! ❤️❤️."

@kaylahoniwo:

"Congratulations you guys 🤍😩."

@kie_kie__:

"God is wonderful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.Congratulations 🥰💕."

@officialadekunleolopade:

"Congratulations!!!!!!! 🥳❤️."

@theiyinoluwa:

"The Best picture on the internet😍. Congratulations❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ada_bekhe:

"Congratulations my darling Sisto. Our son-shine Adéìyè is forever blessed ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@esechekwa:

"😍😍😍 Such beautiful names. May your seed be mighty upon the face of the earth. E ku orire naa."

@abirydland:

"Mommy! I salute you! We thank God for his many blessings on you and your boys!"

