Popular Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju, recently wowed her fans after uploading some new photos

The mother of one turned a new age on March 8 and celebrated both her birthday and International Women's Day

Akindoju shared some photos of herself rocking two different looks in honour of her very special day

Birthdays are special days and for Lala Akindoju, it is worthy of blessing her fans with new photos and we love it!

The popular Nollywood actress, on Tuesday, March 8, clocked 35 and couldn't be happier.

The actress turned a year older. Photo credit: @lalaakindoju

Source: Instagram

Akindoju who is married to celebrity chef, Gbubemi Fregene who is better known as Chef Fregz, took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the first set of photos, she rocked a fringed two-piece ensemble comprising of maxi yellow fringe skirt which she paired with a puffy long-sleeve red fringed top.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sharing the photos, part of her caption read:

"I’m ready for all the mind-blowing manifestations as I walk in the fullness of God’s will and purpose for me."

Swipe to see photos below:

In the second set of photos shared, she switched things up as she donned a lovely midi dress with long sleeves created by Nigerian designer, Ugochukwu Onukwubiri.

She rocked the tiered dress with a pair of simple sandals and unlike the previous look, she sported straight hair cascading her face and shoulders.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reality star Tacha celebrates Ghana's Independence Day in gorgeous Kente dress

Nigerian reality star Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha is one celebrity who gets it right when it comes to fashion and style and this time is no different.

Born to a Nigerian father and a Ghanaian mother, Tacha never fails to celebrate her mother's home country, and on the 65th anniversary of their Independence Day, she made sure to come through in style.

Taking to her Instagram page of 3 million followers, the reality star shared numerous photos alongside videos of herself donning a stunning and vibrant mermaid dress made from Kente - a popular Ghanaian fabric.

Source: Legit.ng