BBNaija Star Tacha Shares Video of How She Removed The Davido Tattoo on Her Chest: "OBO Never Cared"
- Nigerian reality TV star, who recently transitioned into an On-air personality Natacha Akide shared a clip online that generated tons of buzz
- Recall that Tacha got a tattoo of Davido before she got into the Big Brother Naija house back in 2019
- In a new chip, she showed her fans how she took it off, further sparking reactions from fans and the 30GB gang
Former Big Brother Naija's housemate Natacha Akide is in the news after she shared a video online, which has ignited several reactions from online users.
Recall that Tacha got dragged through filth on social media for a long time due to her Davido tattoo.
Many called her razz, tacky and being an attention seeker. It got crazier after she failed to get an acknowledgement from her celebrity crush, Davido.
Although news emerged some time ago that the media personality had gotten rid of it, many failed to believe. it
In a trending video, Tacha showed her fans how she got rid of her controversial tattoo of music crooner David 'Davido' Adeleke.
The reality TV star, who recently relocated to the United Kingdom, shared a video of her on a bed where her tattoo was being removed.
Watch the clip here:
Reactions to clip of Tacha removing Davido tattoo
Read some reactions below:
@barr_happy:
"A babe and more. Your upgrade is clear ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."
@vhee_asuquo:
"I’m proud of Howfar you have come my darling 👏."
@vickyranky06:
"She’s grown now she knows better."
@rosythrone:
"She was only acting her age then, she’s grown now and it’s fine too."
@prankhottiee:
"Davido never cared even when she was in the house… nice she took it off. Stay where you’re appreciated."
@essen_tial__:
"She has realised that 30BG doesn't have level 😏. FC all the way 🤗."
@az_williamz:
"It was all for clout’ and OBO never looked her side’ she ah lose aje."
Davido likes post taunting Tacha
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido spurred controversy online after he acknowledged a tweet that trolled a former Big Brother Naija, Tacha participant.
The reality TV star had earlier sided with Tiwa Savage, expressing her opinion on the duo's ongoing conflict.
Subsequently, Davido appreciated a tweet on Twitter (referred to as X) in which Tacha was ridiculed for allegedly having body odour.
