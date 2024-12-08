Videos As Davido Returns to Nigeria, Performs at a Party in Lagos: “Owerri Rick Ross Sighted”
- Fun videos of Davido performing at a party in Lagos are circulating on social media as he finally returned to Nigeria
- Davido thrilled partygoers with his popular songs, including Unavailable, a track off Timeless, his fourth studio album
- Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, was also spotted with the singer as he performed on stage at the party
Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has returned to Nigeria after being recently spotted performing at a party in Lagos.
Recall that Davido has been in the news lately over his controversial comment about the country and its leaders.
Following the criticisms that trailed his video, Davido cried out on plans to cancel his December show in Lagos.
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that several celebrities, including Kanayo O Kanayo, defended Davido's comment about Nigeria.
Davido performs in Lagos
A video from a recent party in Lagos shows the DMW label boss returning to the stage and thrilling fun seekers with his hit songs, including Unavailable.
Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, was also spotted on the stage excitedly showing his dance moves.
Watch videos of Davido performing in Lagos below:
Reactions as Davido performs at Lagos party
Legit.ng captured some of the commnets with some netzens referring to Cubana Chiefpriest as 'Owerri Rick Ross.' See their reactions below:
spiireet:
"OBO no dey rest at all."
dreddygunner:
"Nobody perform for weddings/birthdays/Company parties even engagement party reach Davido this year ,he collected all Chike and Timi Dakolo work this year."
iam_serubawon:
"Owerri Rick Ross you're sighted."
iamrexmie:
"That’s capacity baba fit sell."
4pf4lyf:
"Wow omoh see person dressing. Wizkid thank you for not even for once disappoint FC in any way."
jayteetorgaz:
"Money wey una suppose give customers una dey use am call David wey don get money Eni sorire seh."
TVC presenter tackles Davido
In another news via Legit.ng, Nyma Zibiri tackled Davido after he discouraged Americans from investing in Nigeria.
This was after Davido complained about the poor state of the economy, adding that it was not a good time to invest in the country.
While speaking on a show, Zibiri asked Davido to make his contributions to the nation known.
