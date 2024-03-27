Nigerian billionaire and nightlife king, Cubana Chiefpriest, has sparked massive reactions online with a video he recently shared on his Instagram page

Cubana Chiefpriest stirred emotions online with an announcement he made as he showed glimpses of a hotel he is currently building for his 6-year-old son in Owerri, Imo state

In the viral clip, Cubana Chiefpriest was seen mixing cement while a camera person went around the building to show glimpses of his upcoming project

Nigerian billionaire and nightclub owner Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has sparked massive reactions on social media with a recent announcement about his family.

The popular socialite recently shared a clip on his page showing off an ongoing project he works on in Owerri, Imo state.

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently trended as he shows of his multi-billionaire hotel which he is set to gift to his 6 year old son once it is completed. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest revealed in his post that the project is a hotel and would be a gift to his son, Obinna.

He noted that just as he opened a restaurant on the Island in Lagos for his first son, Donald. This one is also dedicated to his second son, Obinna.

Chiefpriest shared the inspiration behind the projects

The nightclub owner revealed in his post why he has decided to open a hotel in Owerri. He noted that one of his most extensive drives is to make Imo state as beautiful as Lagos.

He further noted that he is on a mission to copy any good thing being done in Lagos and paste it into Imo state.

See the video of Cubana Chiefpriest flaunting his 6-year-old son's hotel under construction:

Nigerians react to Chiefpriest's announcement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Chiefpriest's post:

@obi_angelo:

"Bro naa me Dey hail u yesterday afternoon to that place way ur convoy get small issue with someone… I saw d mood was bad .. sorry about it."

@realjoyce____:

"Your son fast food is sweet they cook very well congratulations to him in advance."

@princeofpattaya:

"Room 101 copied!!!"

@kc_wiremone:

"Congratulations first of all, you said any good things u sees in Lag u will bring it to O,town, then why can't u people's bring us at list a record music label and help some talented young guys who is wasting here."

@kallystouch:

"Daddy come and see Watin other fathers de do for there Son."

@pablo_embassy:

"Which don at age 6 . CP don’t make me feel stupid abeg . I’m almost 40yrs and a boy of 6 yrs is doing well more than me . Abeg Obinna go back to Kindergarten."

@ceeb_3ar:

"Generational wealth."

@miss_big_nigeria:

"He said copy and paste congratulations to my boy obim."

