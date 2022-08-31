Mavin Record star, Rema, put his popularity to test during one of his performances in the United States of America

The Nigerian singer watched in amazement as the US crowd took over his job and reversed the situation

They performed his hit single to him, and Nigerians reacted differently to the lovely video that emerged online

Nigerian singer, Rema, enjoyed a high level of fans' acceptance when he performed to a large audience in Columbus, USA.

Upon sighing the Mavin records star, the crowd went wild and decided to relieve him of his duty which was to entertain them.

They started singing his hit single Calm Down, word for word at the top of their voices as the singer folded his arms and watched in admiration of the popularity of his music.

The video of the lovely incident has made it to the internet and Nigerians loved what they saw and appreciated the exploits Rema's Calm Down is doing.

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Rema's performance to a huge crowd in the US.

Iamehiphil:

"Biggest song in the world right now.. Calm Down."

Whoiscue_d:

"Rema ur songs dey sweet like Fanta ooo."

Emmanuelsonchibuike:

"Rema stands while the fans performs his hit song, Calm Down."

Freddie_the_rapper:

"This is what we call fans' love, they took over from him and enjoyed every bit of it. Nice one Remmy Boy."

Rema and Wizkid thrill fans with energetic performances in the Netherlands

Nigerian music continues to gain ground internationally, and more and more singers continue to support each other.

The Oh My! music festival happened in Feyenoord Stadium in the Netherlands, with Nigerian singers Rema and Wizkid among those who lit up the concert.

A video from the event showed the moment Wizkid joined Rema on stage as they embraced each other and went on to perform the Star Boy’s hit song Soco.

The two Nigerian singers gave some energetic vibes that saw the stage cameraman showing off some dance moves as he performed his job.

Wizkid and Rema's performance left many of their Nigerian fans hailing them.

