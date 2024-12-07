Outrage as Yul Edochie Claims Most States Enjoy 22 Hours of Light: "Na Like Dis Ur Madness Start"
- Yul Edochie, a Nigerina movie star, has fallen on the wrong side of social media users after he made a post regarding electricity
- According to the said post, Yul Edochie claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already began to fulfill his promise to the masses
- The controversial movie star further made other claims which riled up social media users, sparking outrage online
Nigerians were not pleased with a recent post by movie star Yul Edochie, sending him to the front line of blogs.
Yul Edochie seems to have been pushing the bottoms of social media users lately, but his latest one seems to have topped the list.
Edochie went online to affirm that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled his promise regarding electricity, as most states enjoy up to 22 hours of light daily. His comment did not sit well with netizens, who hurled hurtful words at him.
Yul wrote:
"Many states in Nigeria now enjoy 22hrs per day of steady power supply.Terrorist attacks have reduced drastically, all courtesy of the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. @officialasiwajubat The Jagaban. The Master strategist. The silent achiever. So much more to come. Jagaban will fix it all."
See his post below:
Many react to Yul's post
Read some reactions below:
@nkem_cooll:
"So na like dis ur madness take start??? The thing starts so early."
@_paddymore:
"But na true. Those bombings wey dey happen for North during Buhari and Jonathan time. Wetin happen now ? 😂."
@onyi_de_luxury_homes:
"I think your family should examine you to know if you're truly okay?"
@klararita_24:
"Na that electricity⚡go shock you 😮."
@favouritechild11:
"Na lie oooh, since 2 yrs now , we never smell light 😂😂."
@mama.lauriella:
"Now I can clearly confirm what people have been saying. You are truly not in your right senses. You are not in control of your mind anymore. Cos what did you just type with boldness? All because you want office?"
Yul Edochie shares new video
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Yul Edochie shared a video he made while he and his wife, Judy Austin were leaving a hotel.
In the caption of his post, he said he didn't know people were not happy with his several posts.
He called his critics mad people, and fans reacted to the post in the comment section.
