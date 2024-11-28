Nollywood actor Yul Edochie made it to the frontline of blogs after he narrated his recent meeting with a pregnant fan

The filmmaker disclosed that one of his pregnant fans met him at a filming location and took pictures with

However, the people around her discouraged her from sharing it on social media, which prompted him to table the matter online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has advised the public about an encounter he had with a pregnant woman.

The filmmaker revealed that he met a pregnant fan who took pictures with him while he was in a filming location.

According to Yul people around advised the woman not to share the picture on social media, claiming that it would raise a commotion online.

The movie star added that he told the pregnant woman to share it on social media and whatever other platform she chose, and not to listen to the critics.

He further questioned what his haters would say that they hadn’t said before. He noted that if someone is afraid of what others will think, they are not prepared to live life.

“Yesterday, I was filming in a hospital, and a pregnant woman wanted to take a picture with me. The people there told her not to post the picture on social media that people would say this and that.

"I said to her, ‘Post it, post it on social media and any other media you like’, let them say. What will they say that has never been said before? Post it. In this life, if you’re scared of what people will say then you’re not ready to live life”.

Yul Edochie’s post spurs reactions

mystical_paul2:

"E don reach like that? People are now scared of posting ur pics with them? 😢 My wife wanted to take pictures with you in that hotel you normal stay in Asaba but was scared of how I will feel about it 😂 Me, e no concern me ooo."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Judy don get co wife? Soro soke."

splendidviv:

"Hope no pregnant woman is coming out to drag you online?"

poshest_hope:

"As if you’ll be there to defend her when the dr@gggingg starts."

elishajboy:

"Clout animal always wanting to trend by all means. No go stay inside pot way juju Austin lock u put."

symply_ginger:

"Are you sure the pregnancy is not yours? Because you're full of surprises."

ebele.igwe1:

"Just tell us you've impregnated another married woman. That's your strength, anyway."

adamazi_ifunanya:

"So you have people around you pointing out to you how bad ur reputation is to the point that they are asking someone not to post ur picture ? Ask yourself a simple question . How did you get here ?"

udohchris1:

"Sir there's not point in what u are saying here. U are explaining to us Incase e happen so we back u up or what?.. na u get ur life. If u like snap with 5 pregnant women at the same time e no concern."

