Rich kid Subomi Raheem Okoya recently released a new song and was heavily criticized by Nigerians who listened to it

The singer appeared in an interview with Native Mag, where he shared more light about his newly released song

According to Raheem, he has really big dreams and won't let naysayers deter his aim for stardom

Budding Nigerian singer and billionaire's son Subomi Raheem Okoya, widely known as Siraheem, is out here making his critics aware that he is here to stay.

Raheem, who released a song recently, suffered a heavy backlash and got compared to Davido.

Billionaire's son Raheem Okoya replies to critics of his song. Credit: @sirraheem7

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Raheem shared his thoughts about going global with his music and explained what it means. According to him, the song means that you know your worth and won't let anyone treat you less.

According to Raheem, this new tune is the future, and Nigerians should be attuned to it. He shared that he has his EP coming and would love to work with a lot more artistes, such as Davido, whom he described as his role model.

Watch the clip here:

Peeps react to Raheem Okoya's interview

Read some reactions below:

@AbisolaUrsTruly:

"I thought the song was just for jokes, I didn’t know it’s fr 😭."

@Rhezy007:

"Nah like this Davido take blow Nigerians go follow am he get money."

@OloriOfOloris:

"How can your inspiration be bad bi*ches?"

@StoryOf_Trills:

"You guys are kidding me right now 😂😂😂This is no song. It’s just for vibes!!!!!"

@Omolomo_o:

"Why una never interview youngi du or dee man."

@manlikebrock:

"The comments here alike can keep me entertained. Nigerians!!! una mouth no good at all."

@chuks_ea:

"He had money. He’s got nothing to lose. He’s young. Good luck to him."

@Damithvoid:

"If this is the native that also does record label. Sign him 😂😂😂. He is on brand for you people."

@presh_bube:

"I don’t blame you o. They are using your song to do TikTok challenge in a comical manner na why you dey feel lik you can open your mouth and tell us your thrash of a song is the future."

Billionaire's son flaunts lifestyle

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian billionaire business mogul Okoya’s son gave fans a sneak peek into his fancy lifestyle.

In an Instagram video, the billionaire’s son, Subomi Okoya, showed some of the luxuries he enjoys. The video went viral and sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng