Nigerian singer Davido has reacted to his fellow rich kid, Raheem Okoya’s latest song on social media

Just recently, Rasaq Okoya’s son dropped his new song, and it raised unsavoury comments after it went viral online

However, Davido had a different opinion about the track, and his reaction got people talking on the internet

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has finally reacted after another billionaire’s son, Raheem Subomi Okoya, released a song.

Just recently, one of the sons of the billionaire Eleganza owner made headlines with his music after snippets were shared online.

Raheem’s song raised mixed feelings from netizens. Many condemned the track, but a few others seemed to enjoy it.

Nigerians speak as Davido shares thoughts on Raheem Okoya's song. Photos: @davido, @siraheem

Source: Instagram

30BG boss Davido shared his feelings about Raheem Okoya’s song online. The Grammy-nominated singer was spotted in the billionaire industrialist’s son’s comment section telling him the track was a hit.

See the screenshot here:

Screenshot as Davido praises Raheem Okoya's song. Photo: @davido, @siraheem

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the Awuke crooner also took to his official X (Twitter) page to post the correct lyrics of Raheem’s song after many people mistook his words for ‘very stingy’ instead of ‘bad b!tch syndome’.

See Davido’s tweet below:

Reactions as Davido speaks on Raheem Okoya’s song

Davido’s feelings about Raheem Okoya’s new track made social media headlines and raised comments from netizens. Read what people had to say about it below:

Valking said Davido is interested in doing a remix:

Starboy Ali said Davido has gone to beg to remix the song:

This tweep expressed surprised at the lyrics of the song:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Graccee_132:

“La TikTok the song dey sweet alongside the comment section 😂😂.”

Dira_loaf:

“Davido pls🙏🏾😭 I no go gree this one.”

Kaylure_xo:

“😂😂😂 my idolo wan do remix be that 😂if you sing we go dance.”

Faithmenshi:

“At least make the boy Dey open mouth Dey talk , he no Dey open mouth na why we Dey hear very stingy😂😂.”

Exquisitefabricsng:

“I think say na very stingy, very stingy torrrr.”

Cree._ai:

“The boy sef na Gen Z Davido.😩 Him name na billionaire son.😭.”

_choco.latto_:

“Na so rich people dey do😂.”

_pearlgloria_:

“So it’s not very stingy very stingy 🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️ ah my ear no good.”

mheenarh__:

“Me and this song dey t0xic relationship cause I don’t like it but I sabi sing am😂.”

Ud_pearl:

“If you listen to the song plenty times e go dey sweet for your ear 🤭.”

Estherwhytebassey:

“But the song is not bad sha, Atleast it's stuck in our heads. That's what music is all about 😂.”

its.preshy:

“Davido dey support him person 😂.”

Wizkid_wife1:

“Make e remix am asap, na dem dey sing na him dey remix.”

Ayo___tomiwa:

“Na Wetin the boy talk for the song be that? So Na another thing I Dey sing since 🤣.”

Wahab Okoya at his father's warehouse

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wahab showed off one of his father's warehouses.

The young man took netizens on a tour of one of the warehouses owned by the Eleganza Group.

Wahab showed how plastic products made by the Eleganza Group are rolled out from the factory and packaged.

Source: Legit.ng