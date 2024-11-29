Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has shared his take on the viral Davido interview where he asked foreigners not to visit Nigeria

The movie star said people should leave Davido alone and focus on the issues bothering the country

Kanayo also praised former president Olusegun Obasanjo and he shared how the politician is better than Nigeria's current leader

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to singer David Adeleke aka Davido's statement about Nigeria's poor economy.

The Awuke crooner said that foreign investors should avoid Nigeria because the economy is in shambles and his statement got him several criticisms.

Kanayo O Kanayo defends Davido after he criticised Nigeria's economy. Image credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

According to Kanayo, Davido spoke the truth and the leaders should do the needful instead of criticising the singer. He also shared how former president Olusegun Obasanjo said that he should be criticised and Kanayo believes it helps to keep the government in check.

The movie star said that when an individual is criticised, it does not necessarily mean that the person is hated but it is expected that the person should do better.

Kanayo also affirmed that Davido and his family are financially comfortable and the singer was only speaking for fellow citizens out of concern. He added that he was in the United Kingdom and would return to Nigeria in a week.

Reactions as Kanayo O. Kanayo defends Davido

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kanayo O Kanayo's video defending Davido below:

@focus_michael_129:

"Rich man pikin say we dey suffer. Poor man say we no dey suffer, E no go better for Reno."

@rhymzyoronni:

"We need to sacrifice those yapping about Davido."

@king_david_of_naija:

"Tinubu couldn't say anything reasonable speech while in a meeting with Macron today innit?"

@akindabili:

"I agree with you on this, besides he felt for his fellow Nigerians and they are turning against him. That's why is best to leave people in their mess sometimes honestly."

Ruggedman defends Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's statement asking Americans not to relocate to Nigeria or invest in the country has continued to gain traction.

Rapper Ruggedman has shared his take on the issue and noted that what Davido said was not wrong.

Instead of insulting Davido, Ruggedman asked the government to do the needful, and his tweet gathered several reactions.

