Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of a former governor of Ekiti State, has resumed dragging Pastor Tobi Adegboyega amid his viral deportation gist

Recall that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega lost his deportation battle and has been asked to be removed from the UK

Isaac went online to continue to wage war against Tobi, as he kept tackling the cleric's source of wealth

Isaac Fayose, a Nigerian social media personality and brother to the former governor of Ekiti State, has continued to drag Pastor Tobi Adegboyega through filth with his recent videos.

Recall that the leader of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church has been caught in a web of an alleged £ 1.87 million (N4bn) fraud, which has now led to the loss of his battle in an ongoing deportation case.

Ex-Gov Fayose's brother Isaac slams Tobi Adegboyega. Credit: @isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

In a previous video, he revealed the 'ugly' experience his son and nephew had at the hands of the cleric at his church.

In another video recently released by Isaac, he criticised the pastor for living like some of Nigeria's wealthy Afrobeat giants, the likes of Burna Boya and Wizkid, and constantly flaunting his wealth.

He stated that many know how these musicians make their money, not pastors like Tobi. He, however, implored the government to take necessary precautions towards that direction.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Isaac's clip about Tobi Adegboyega

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mrteetee11:

"No disrespect sir , I like u a lot but trust me , it is absolutely wrong to always have opinion over everything."

@chifinspector:

"We're did your brother money come from?"

@chizaramlu:

"I don’t understand why ppl wit questionable sources of income are always the ones to show off!!!"

@im_allen_euro:

"Sir don’t judge anyone, it’s wrong."

@taiwoaremu1:

"Egbon shut up ya mouth."

Isaac Fayose to fight EFCC over Bobrisky

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, media personality Isaac Fayose revealed his plans regarding Bobrisky’s recent arrest by the EFCC.

Legit.ng reported that the socialist unconsciously exposed the crossdresser to the EFCC before his trip.

In a clip, Fayose claimed that he would take the EFCC to the International legal system as he further criticised them.

Source: Legit.ng