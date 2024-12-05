Video as Taaooma Welcomes First Child With Hubby Abula, Shows Cute Little Fingers: "God be Praised"
- Nigerian comedian and Instagram skit maker Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, widely known as Taaooma, welcomed her child
- The skit maker spread warmth across social media after she shared an emotional clip with her daughter
- The news has now spread from end-to-end on the internet, as fans, loved ones, and followers showered here with goodwill messages
Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Taaooma, whose real name is Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, welcomed her first child with her man Abula, Abdulazeez Greene Oladimeji.
The talented creative, who welcomed her first child on November 7, announced the amazing news today, December 5, 2024. A while back, there were speculations that the media personality was expecting a child, but no concrete evidence supported such claims.
Some even claimed to have noticed enlarged features on her face in videos from her skits, but these were treated as hearsay.
Taaooma's new post has brought joy to fans waiting for her to confirm their suspicions. She introduced her child as Amani Korede Makede Greene.
Watch the video here:
The couple married in January 2021, but many fans were unaware of this until Abdulazeez and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary. In an interview with Cable Lifestyle, the movie maker revealed their decision not to announce their wedding.
Many congratulateTaaooma
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@zeeliciousfoods:
"Oh God be praised!!! Congratulations Dear!!"
@tenientertainer:
"Congratulations!!!!! Omotuntun jojolo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
@diiadem:
"Congratulations my darling !! ❤️❤️❤️."
@nkechiblessingsunday:
"Omg😩😍 big big congratulations Tao👏🏻👏🏻❤️💃🏻💃🏻."
@realsophy:
"Oh Tao😩😩😩 congratulations dear,"
@uthy_omg:
"Congrats Taooma , a child is a big blessing. I pray God keep the blessings coming."
@pharouk_damilola_films:
"7/11 😍Mum Amani,"
