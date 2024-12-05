Singer Timaya has revealed the relationship between him and his older colleague Eedris Abdulkareem

In an interview, he said he wasn't avoiding having issues with him because he doesn't look for trouble

He also shared how he worked with the Jaga Jaga hitmaker and how no one fears him, causing some fans to share their hot takes

Nigerian singer Inetimi Alfred Odon, aka Timaya, has noted that his older colleague Eedris Abdulkareem has always been a talkative although they do not have any issues.

Timaya reveals why he isn't scared of Eedris Abdulkareem. Image credit: @timayatimaya, @abdulkareemeedris

Source: Instagram

The Bow Down hitmaker also spoke about how he and his colleagues do not fear Eedris. Besides, he said he does not wish to be feared but respected.

He shared how he worked with the Jaga Jaga crooner and learnt under him before he moved on to continue his music career. The father of three said he doubted if Eedris knew his name when he was learning under him.

In an interview with Naija FM, Timaya noted that he has never fought with Eedris and does not give an impression that he fights with his colleagues.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Timaya speaks about Timaya

See some of the reactions as Timaya shares his relationship with Eedris Abdulkareem below:

@dahunsy_phaith:

"This host just dey patronise Timaya… Eye service, and I like his response to him though."

@shedrack__david:

"Him dey talk like Eedris Abdulkareem right now. Na so Edris dey talk too with all boldness."

@smoothkissofficial:

"This is nothing but fact."

@mavericckks:

"He’ ii high."

@siveraking:

"Baba still dey fear Eedris Abdulkareem lowkey, lol."

@itzphilypoo:

"I like the way Timaya talk say him no get any issues with Eedris because Eedris played a part for him life story."

Timaya speaks about missing Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Timaya added to the list of the country’s entertainers to admit that they missed Davido.

The Cold Outside crooner took time out to mention on social media what the scene has been like since Davido’s absence.

Timaya’s statement stirred reactions among netizens as they all came to a conclusion about the situation.

