Yul Edochie has shared a video showing the moment he and his second wife, Judy Austin, arrived at Prophet Odumeje Indaboski's church

The Nollywood actor, who is also a politician, also made a post about his future ambition to govern a state in Nigeria

Yul Edochie's video with Judy Austin has since triggered reactions from many Nigerians, including indigenes of the state he hopes to govern

Hours after a video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, at Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere's (also known as Odumeje or Indaboski) at The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry surfaced online, Yul Edochie broke his silence.

The actor shared a more extended video showing the moment he and Judy arrived at Prophet Odumeje's church amid cheers and security details.

Yul Edochie hopes to be governor of Anambra state. Credit: yuledochie

Clips also showed church members expressing their excitement to have the Nollywood couple in their midst while others moved closer to Yul to take pictures with him.

Yul, also a politician, sparked reactions online after introducing himself and Judy as the future Governor and First Lady of Anambra State.

"Arrival of the future Governor and First Lady of Anambra State, Yul Edochie & Judy Austin at Prophet Odumeje’s birthday," Yul wrote in a caption.

Watch Yul Edochie's video as he and Judy Austin arrive at Odumeje's church below:

Reactions to Yul Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, including comments from some Anambra indigenes online. Read them below:

Toniaa.gram_:

"On behalf of Anambra people, we donate Mr and Mrs Chukwualovukam to be Enugu Next Governor. I’m sure they’d welcome them there."

ms___suzy:

"Which Anambra?"

ada_harford_:

"Ndị Anambra ntooor."

bibadollar_autos_and_property:

"E go shock una say play play play God go run am for them."

eke_queen_:

"first rule your home before you can lead people."

janefrances_onyekwere:

"More like the future Governor and First Lady of Delulu land."

