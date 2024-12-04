Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's flashy lifestyle has also become a topic among some Nigerians

The Nigerian-UK-based pastor is known for being in the company of popular Nigerian celebrities, including music star Davido

Amid reports of his deportation to Nigeria over alleged fraud, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lifestyle was compared to Hushpuppi's

Nigerian socialite Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, aka Ray Hushpuppi, is trending on X, formerly Twitter, as Nigerians compare him to UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Recall that Adegboyega faced criticisms from Nigerians after reports emerged that he was facing deportation from the UK over alleged fraud.

While the cleric's lawyer has since debunked the reports as lies, netizens have refused to cease criticising Adegboyega.

Some Nigerians have focused on the clergy's luxurious lifestyle, comparing him to Hushpuppi, who is currently serving a jail term in the United States.

Before his arrest, Hushpuppi was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, including flaunting expensive cars and outfits in the media.

Just like Huspuppi, Pastor Tobi always flaunts his wealth on his social media pages.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido and KCee were among the popular faces who performed at the man of God's birthday party this year.

Nigerians compare Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to Hushpuppi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on X as netizens pointed out the similarities between the pastor and Hushpuppi. Read them below:

benny7gg:

"We no even know who chop life pass between pastor tobi and hushpuppi."

Olamide0fficial:

"Even Hushpuppi no do pass Pastor Tobi."

afro_nigeria2:

"Pastor Tobi fit don chop life pass Ray Hushpuppi Sha."

VincentAhonsi:

"In Nigeria, scammers are called Pastors and General Overseer. The biblical end time is near indeed."

banksLydia2:

"I don't like giving takes on pastors matters but if this man opens a church in Nigeria and people decides to attend the church, I'll judge them."

Chris49973769:

"I don't think he scammed people, he only misused church funds and donations, which is different from hushpuppi."

Pastor Tobi's comment about Jesus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians dug up old videos of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

In one of the videos, Adegboyega, while responding to an unknown individual, queried who Jesus was.

“Who is Jesus? Who be that?” Adegboyega asked in the viral video, sparking reactions online.

