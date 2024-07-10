The head pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu, has shattered the gym baddies table

Bolaji Idowu, while preaching during one of his services, shared that most ladies who live on the Island do not attend the gym to lose weight

According to Bolaji Idowu, these ladies go there to scout for eligible young men who are also rich

Popular Nigerian pastor Bolaji Idowu, who recently prayed for Bisola during Sharon Ooja's wedding, has fired direct shots at Lekki gym girls during one of his well-known Instagram lecture clips.

The man of God noted that many ladies who go to the gym on the island do not go there to keep their bodies fit. In fact, Bolaji ID disclosed that they go in search of men.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu accuses Lekki girls of going to the gym in search of men. Credit: @bolajiid, @island_gym_fitness

While explaining, the pastor shared that he used to go to the gym before he started his ministry. According to him, the instructor would tell him that many of the ladies do not ask about him whenever he does not show up.

The Nigerian cleric said they would rather ask for the other rich men who drive luxury cars to the gym. The video circulated so fast that it erupted in a gazillion reactions from online users.

Pastor Bolaji also added that after their time in the gym, they buy snacks filled with calories they claim to have come to the gym to shed.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to pastor Bolaji's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@sixbaba:

"Pastor B, Lower your voice o."

@amberkesh:

"We are trying to add weight pastor."

@the_only_ola:

"How him take know."

@jullihairline:

"E shatter the table."

@thesandypreneur:

"Home work out geng members like me cannot relate."

@aanu_bibi:

"Pastor Bolaji stopeet please, men go to gym to look for sugar mummies too. Let women breathe, even if they’re targeting men, these men can simply ignore too is that hard??"

@06_by_mayclothing:

"Table don break."

@fabricsbynee_:

"Both men and women are mounting their guards pastor biko lower your voice."

Pastor Bolaji Idowu’s sold-out prayer conference

Meanwhile, videos from Pastor Bolaji Idowu's recent prayer conference in the UK have drawn reactions from people on social media.

The Nigerian cleric's church is one of the fastest-growing in the country and is making waves internationally.

Pastor Bolaji recently hosted a Next Level Prayer Conference in the UK, and the turnout was amazing.

