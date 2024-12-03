Portable Zazu Drops Song About Egungun’s Saga, Speaks on Viral Clip: “Idamu Adugbo for a Reason”
- Portable Zazu has dropped a music video about content creator Egungun's viral video and cheating scandal
- Legit.ng recalls reporting that Egungun, alongside his wife, faced criticisms from many Nigerians as he went viral
- Portable Zazu's new song, which is beginning to gain attention, has also spurred reactions, with several netizens dragging him
Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Portable Zazu has received inspiration from content creator Egungun, whose real name is Kuye Adegoke's cheating scandal and viral video, which has remained a topic in the social media space.
Recall that Egungun trended after his wife Pashotah cried out over blackmail. Following her show of support for her husband, a video of him chatting with a woman surfaced online and went viral.
Portable reacts to Egungun's saga
Like many Nigerians, Portable, through his song, which he rendered in Yoruba, dragged Egungun over his love for women.
“Egungun na man you be, something must kill a man," he sang, suggesting that the content creator got exposed because of his love for women.
Old video of Egungun's wife after she caught him cheating goes viral, he reacts: "Nothin dey street"
Watch video as Portable sings about Egungun saga below:
People react to Portable's new song
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the Zeh Nation boss' new song. Read the comments below:
sholaey01:
"The werey just dey sing anyhow. He dey get inspiration for things wey happen."
thatbobpr:
"The video is just yesterday."
Tonyjay:
"Omolalomi don enter studio."
ThinkWonderfuly:
"Zaazu zeh.. I was telling someone yesterday that, make Potable no get interest in this Egungun's matter."
HarcourtHopeson:
"You might not agree with this but portable is a proper proper musician,"
kaydrick benefits:
"Make the gbedu drop make we dey chop am."
Awizco_noni:
"Him no dey ever get lyrics, always waiting for wahala to sup before deriving inspiration from it."
Adewale92934969:
"My guy want do Sharp cash out."
yo_Apostle:
"Idamu adugbo for a reason."
Portable performs on tables in Canada
Legit.ng recalls reporting videos from Portable's performances in Canada.
In one of the clips, the singer was seen on a table singing and dancing at the same time as guests looked on.
Another video showed him among the crowd singing, and the money he was sprayed was carefully tucked into his pocket.
