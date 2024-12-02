Nigerian media personality Radiogad has weighed in on the trending matter surrounding Egungun of Lagos and his marriage

Recall that a clip surfaced online showing the internet personality in an explicit video call with an unknown woman

Radiogad came forward to make claims about the Egungun and the curvy ladies featured in interviews as he spoke to his wife Pashotah

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim also known as Radiogad has taken a hot swipe at content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke aka Egungun of Lagos following his viral tape.

Legit.ng reported that Egungun of Lagos continued to trend in the media hours after he was involved in what has been tagged a cheating scandal.

Radiogad fought Egungun over his wife and viral tape. Credit: @egungun, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

Hours after Egungun's wife, Pashotah, addressed a blackmail threat involving her husband, an alleged video of the content creator emerged online where he was captured in a conversation with an unidentified woman via a video call while brushing his teeth.

Radiogad in a fury video, taunted the internet sensation and accused him of sleeping with most of the heavily endowed women that appear on his show.

The media host said that Egungun was a disgrace to manhood for “spitting on the face of his wife.”

Following that he advised that it was time for Pashotah to the internet personality.

Watch the video below:

Fans and netizens react to Radiogad’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mtskincare_spa:

"Another angle. This radio man leave me Abeg."

mary_jane3111:

"make she leave go where😮😳🙄 foodstuffs and rent don high*oo."

omotoyosi.odebiyi:

"Na god give egungun no bi person no be."

i_am_kingzoba:

"Na that your last part Dey always give me joy."

mary_jane3111:

"Make she leave go where😮😳🙄 foodstuffs and rent don high*oo."

izzyplug:

"Lmao 😂…that gbola 🍆 nor massive anything. Look the babe reaction when she see am. I felt sorry for some women sha."

big_kent05:

"You just wake up on a Monday dy say make person wife leave ham Nawa oo most time eh i dy wonder if you really get sense cos you dy talk like say you no get at all."

Lady accuses Egungun

Ina previous report by Legit.ng, awoman accused the socialite of approaching her for a hotel meeting in exchange for a connection to musician Zlatan.

This came amidst rumours surrounding his viral bedroom.

A the lady shared that Egungun had once asked her to meet him at a hotel in 2020, when they were both at the University of Lagos.

