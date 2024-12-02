A man has announced on social media that he is searching for a lady who helped carry his daughter on a bus

During the five hours journey from Kumasi, the single dad was relieved and touched that the stranger carried his daughter

A short video of his daughter with the woman during their trip was posted online and has amassed over a million views

A single dad, @am_humblesoul, has launched an online search for a woman who carried his baby during their five-hour bus trip from Kumasi to Accra.

@am_humblesoul shared a 12-second video of his child with the woman during the trip.

The woman and his daughter fell asleep at some point. @am_humblesoul expressed his desire to meet the woman again to appreciate her.

He hoped she would see his TikTok video. Words layered on his clip read:

"I wish to meet her once again.

"She assisted me holding my baby from Kumasi to Accra (5hrs) journey. I don't know her but I wanna say thank you.

"I hope she sees this."

Lady responds to single dad

In the comment section, a TikTok user, @efyahelta, identified herself as the lady the single dad was looking for.

She said she was glad she could be of assistance.

"God bless and take care of you guys🙏🏽 You’re always welcome,I am glad I was able to help," she wrote.

The single dad replied her comment:

"Aww finally found her 🥰🥰God bless you mummy ,we appreciate your love and the little moment spend with you is full of memories🥹🤍🕊️,pls help me say thank you."

People react to the man's post

Jenn🦋❤️ said:

"Buh they look alike oo."

MISS-RHODAH said:

"Before you know this woman is seriously in need of a child 😭 may God grant her that wish."

1real yhounhg phaghes said:

"Aww i hv seen it dear no need saying tankew we ll surely meet one day."

gizzle 🖤 said:

"I once hold a baby boy in a transport and when I got to my destination he refused to go to her mom he cried as if he knew me earlier..his mommy took my contact and I’ve been talking to them since."

Adwoa Beauty said:

"I no her she is my best friend Afia helta."

Sweet Soul 💖 said:

"Who noticed the woman looks more beautiful when she was asleep."

