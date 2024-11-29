Cubana Chiefpriest has just shared an update regarding David importing electric cars into the country

Recall that the DMW boss came under attack following a controversial statement that he made about Nigeria

In a recent social media post, the Cubana Chiefpriest flaunted pictures of some electric cars and added an exciting caption

Nigerian Afrobeat star David 'Davido' Adeleke might be the first Nigerian artist to import Electric cars into the country.

This news was confirmed by his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, who went online to share an exciting post about Electric cars.

Cubana Chiefpriest triggers reactions with a post about Davido's electric cars.

For context, an electric vehicle (EV) is a car that runs on electricity, using an electric motor to propel it, with electrical energy as its main power source.

This has revolutionized the future of the auto industry, and having Davido be a part of it is not just a win for him but one for all.

Cubana wrote in his post on Instagram:

"E Get Why We Dey Call Am GOAT🐐 @davido E Get As This December Wan Be. Electric⚡️ Money, We Go Turn This Lagos Upside Down, Sheee Dem Get 💸 ?"

See the post below:

How Nigerians reacted to the update

Read some thoughts by Nigerians below:

@foxydebra:

"As wealthy as Davido is, he can see that the country isn't working, even with all his wealth. But the poor and very hungry ones can't see it."

@vawulence_metro:

"Nah to Dey brag every time............hush puppy do pass these ones. We clap for una."

@pra.ise027:

"CP and celebrating Davido 5&6."

@standard_lmb:

"Wizkid Dey try but e just be like say he no Dey try."

@leczy_b:

"Cubana Chiefpriest supposed be Hype man… baba too sabi hype ehh 😂 😂😂."

@biggie_poko:

"Omo David’s car collection is crazy."

@kvng_promzy01:

"Nah music we won hear no be car we won see 🤞🏼."

@king.roajs:

"Davido don chop 2060 life already."

Davido Drops 2024 Electric Rolls Royce at airport

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's new 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre is set to be flown into Nigeria as he gave an exciting update.

The DMW label boss, who made a controversial comment about Nigeria's economy, also hinted at his return to the country.

A video showing Davido's aide Lati checking out the 2024 electric Rolls Royce Spectre and receiving the car's papers on the singer's behalf has also emerged.

