Nigerian skit maker turned musician Carter Efe recently trended online after his former signee Yungi Duu called him out

Hours after Yungi Duu had claimed that Carter Efe only gave him 500k after making millions off their song "Oyinmo," the comic responds

Carter Efe, in his response, slammed Yungi Duu for trying to defame him while noting that he has done nothing but help the former Zeh Nation signee

Nigerian skit maker turned musician and label owner Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has sparked emotions online with a clip of himself addressing some of the allegations levelled against him by Yungi Duu.

In the viral clip, Carter Efe was emotional as he spoke about Yungi Duu's betrayal of his trust and support for his career.

Video of Carter Efe addressing the recent allegations that Yungi Duu leveled against him trends. Photo credit: @carterefe/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Yung Duu slamming Carter Efe. He accused him of reaping him off by paying him just 500k from all the dues accrued by their song, Oyinmo.

Carter Efe accuses Yungi Duu of defamation

In response to the allegations against him, Carter Efe slammed Yungi Duu, noting that only God will judge him.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He also noted that he never reaped Yungi Duu because he had no reason to. Instead, all he did was help a young up-and-coming artist.

The comic noted that the same way many people accused him of falsifying his age is the same hate he has received since he helped Yungi Duu.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's video

See some of the comments that trailed Carter Efe's post:

@iam_rado08:

"Nah this week Judas betray Jesus."

@dani_dreeze:

"How is it spelt?? Reaper or ripper, help a friend pls."

@abuchi_hulk:

"We know this movie. Y'all aint playing us again."

@busybraining:

"Werrey don implicate Berry again."

@queen.dike:

"Just 500k no nau Carter how we wan take believe you."

@alexmega_042:

"Una wan sha drop song again."

@princess_chi_bae:

"Comot for here werey. Beri Tiga say you reap am, Yungi du said same thing. How many people wan defame you?Werey."

@_fhezhykuti:

"Naija music industry, not for the fainted heart... Omo."

@rolexsexyeyes:

"Crocodile tears."

Yung Duu defends Carter Efe

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yungi Duu went online to address the allegations of cheating levelled against Carter Efe.

Weeks after the pair's hit track Oyinmo dropped and Carter was accused of reaping Yungi Duu, the up-and-coming artist went on social media to defend Carter Efe.

In a clip, he gave a detailed breakdown of their contract.

Source: Legit.ng