Media personality Daniel Regha has posted the outcome of the yam he planted some months ago, and he was happy about them

He shared the exact period it took him to harvest the yams and some social media users advised him on what to do with it

Others noted that this year's Christmas would be exciting for him and they asked him to invite the lady in his life to join him

Daniel Regha got the attention of netizens after he shared some of the yams he harvested from his farm. He said he planted the yams six months and some weeks ago.

He posted different photos of the yams on his X page which coincided with the festive season. Some netizens said that the media personality should not eat the yams but share them with the needy.

Daniel Regha shares how long it took him to harvest his yams. Image credit: @DanielRegha

Source: Twitter

Others said that Daniel's Christmas is set because he now has enough food to eat. They also advised him to invite his 'wife' Ruth to eat the yam with him during Christmas.

A netizen shared how he planted yams but he destroyed them mistakenly when he wanted to harvest them, and it made him cry.

Daniel often makes the news with his opinions on trending issues and it has given him fame over the years.

See Daniel Regha and his yams below:

Reactions as Daniel Regha harvests his yams

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's yams below:

@kayzywizzzy:

"If you are a good person, you’ll donate that yam to the needy but you don’t practice what you preach, you should fix up, no shades."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Christmas don set for you like this, with your chickens."

@StephanieInii:

"There’s this time I planted yam in the village since I love yam so much. I took care of it wholeheartedly. When I went to harvest it, I mistakenly cut it into pieces with the spade. I don’t know why, but I cried. I wanted it to come out in one full piece like yours."

@just_Ola1:

"Invite Ruth make she come cook pounded yam and egusi for you."

@Iamkira_3:

"You and your wife Ruth go chop well today oh."

@Cleverlydey4u:

"Daniel why don’t you just donate it out to the hungry people around you."

@Firsatina

"Biggest farmer in Nigeria. You took the president's wife's words to heart and have been diligently working on harvesting and cultivating yams."

@don_micky1:

"Where you go thief yam?"

Daniel Regha pounds fufu smoothly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel got netizens to share their takes after he shared a video of him pounding fufu.

He took his time to ensure that the outcome was very smooth before he packed it from the mortar to his plate.

Several netizens commended him for pounding the fufu thoroughly while others made funny remarks at him.

Source: Legit.ng