Yul Edochie has continued to make his request for a daughter with his second wife Judy Austin known to the public

He shared a picture of Judy carrying their second son and noted that she should give him another cute baby but he prefers a girl

Some of his fans hailed Judy's beauty while some noted that he was using social media to mask his pain

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has voiced out his desire for a daughter with his second wife Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie pleads with Judy Austin to give him a daughter. Image credit: Yul Edochie

Source: Facebook

The movie star praised his wife for giving him two boys and shared a photo of her carrying their second son Peter Jnr. (as a couple). He noted that the boy is very cute. Hence, he asked Judy to give him another cute baby. However, he wants the baby to be a girl.

Yul added that he would do anything for her if she gives him a daughter. Recall that Yul's first child with his estranged wife May Edochie is a daughter Danielle.

This would not be the first time the film star would be requesting a daughter with Judy and his post gathered mixed reactions from netizens.

Reactions to Yul Edochie's female child desire

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yul Edochie's desire for a daughter with Judy Austin below:

@Elizabeth Julius:

"He is not happy. If he is happy, you don't need social media to know it."

@Chukssy Udy-Ka:y:

"Beautiful woman that knows how to make a man happy."

@Aluma Brenda:

"Your happiness matters, the rest is background noise."

@Chioma Judith Dara:

"This man is just trying to stay relevant... Öga we know you are regretting your actions, but pride of a man won't allow you... 70 year's old man."

@Chuka Ude:

"Many people that are expressing love on social media are using it to hide their pain, don't be deceived."

@Princess Gold:

"But she fine sha, carry front and back Yul can't let go."

